DRIVE, a business consulting group that specializes in mechanical, collision and heavy duty truck repair, held its EXPO Sept. 27-29 with a record-breaking number of both attendees and industry sponsors. Hundreds of attendees were able to network with fellow shop owners and talk to and learn from executives from the auto aftermarket business at this event.

A record number of sponsors and vendors participated in the EXPO, including BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, Meritor, AutoVitals, EasyPay Finance, NAPA AutoCare, Tekmetric and PPG.

DRIVE CEO Bill Kilpatrick announced he will personally deliver two workshops, “How to Train Your Team” (Feb. 24-25, 2020) and “How to Master Training” (April 20-21). Designed and created by Kilpatrick, these workshops will give attendees the skills and confidence to train their shop’s crew and super-charge their business’ efficiency and production.

“I’ve created these two DRIVE workshops to address the specific needs of our clients who want to gain the skills and confidence to train their team to make a huge impact on their shop’s growth and success,” said Kilpatrick.

During the EXPO Awards Dinner, DRIVE recognized clients who have sustained high production and efficiency benchmarks with Effective Shop Manager, Competent Shop Owner and the Master of Shop Management awards. The Master of Shop Management award recognizes a shop that is efficient, stable and profitable.

Winners of the Master of Shop Management Award included:

Dennis & Sherry Goodhue of Diamond G Repair, Montrose, Colo.

Dave Bloom of Pine Aire Truck Service, Bay Shore, N.Y.

Brandan & Kelsey Lancaster of Performance Automotive Repair, Bayfield, Colo.

Deanna Cole-Eure & Wes Cole of Cole’s Service Center, Vancleave, Miss.

James and Malesia Spires of O.T.R.A. Roadside Services, Inc., Cleburne, Texas

In addition to these EXPO highlights, a strategic DRIVE/AAA program was announced and discussed. Stay tuned for more information on this important alliance.

The next EXPO will be held Aug. 28-30, 2020 at the Sheraton Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. Prominent industry sponsors, influential speakers and the opportunity for DRIVE clients to network and learn from fellow shop owners is the signature of the DRIVE EXPO experience. To register, click here.