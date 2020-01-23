DRIVE EXPO 2020 to be Largest in Event History

DRIVE EXPO 2020, which will be held Aug. 28-30, 2020, will showcase a full lineup of premier industry brands, influential auto aftermarket executives and a collective of educational seminars – all tailored for the repair shop owner.

Click Here to Read More

Among the many leading companies to be represented at DRIVE EXPO 2020 will be BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY and Tekmetric, both of whom are returning to the EXPO. Each knows the importance of having the unique opportunity to speak directly with each business owner attending as an invaluable tool for their respective business strategies.

“The DRIVE clients that attend the EXPO are a great match for BOLT ON,” said Michael Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “Our team can’t wait to meet with – and learn from – everyone at this event.”

Added Tekmetric Co-founder and CFO Prasanth Chilukuri, “DRIVE’s proven training techniques, combined with Tekmetric’s intuitive communication, management and tracking features offers shop owners best-in-class training and technology. We are exhilarated to partner with DRIVE, a world-class organization that is committed to the success of shop owners and their well-being.”

“The upcoming DRIVE EXPO will be the most comprehensive and extensive since we began the EXPO,” said David Saline, vice president of sales for DRIVE. “It is our mission to bring shop owners and best-in-class exhibitors together for this three-day event.”

As DRIVE ramps up to the EXPO, additional exhibitors will be announced.

In addition, DRIVE announced that Carm Capriotto of RemarkableResultsRadio will be included over the three-day EXPO. As a preeminent industry advocate, Capriotto’s resource catalog has more than 600 audio workshops where the aftermarket professional can learn about insights and trends shaping the future of this industry.