 Drive Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming DRIVE EXPO
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

DRIVE Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming DRIVE EXPO

on

Consolidator Report

on

Podcasts of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

News: DRIVE Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming DRIVE EXPO

News: Consolidator Report

News: Podcasts of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

DRIVE Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming DRIVE EXPO

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

DRIVE is thrilled to announce Babcox Media will be the Official Media Sponsor of DRIVE’s EXPO this summer. This four-day industry event will take place Aug. 25-28 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This alliance brings together the largest coaching and management training company in North America, DRIVE, with the automotive aftermarket industry leader in digital and print media platforms across all verticals, Babcox Media, with its participating brands including ShopOwner, BodyShop Business, Tire Review and Fleet Equipment.

The upcoming DRIVE EXPO will showcase hands-on management training sessions, presentations by industry leaders, exhibitions and multiple networking events for attendees — all tailored solely to today’s shop owner. Babcox Media will be an important part of this event, orchestrating presentations by Babcox editors plus participating on the EXPO floor, and also creating an exclusive series of newsletters to be distributed each day of the EXPO.

David Saline, vice president of sales and service for DRIVE

“We feel this partnership with Babcox is a crucial element of the overall EXPO experience for all our shop owner attendees,” said David Saline, vice president of sales and service for DRIVE. “The participation of Babcox Media will only enhance the experience of all attendees. We’ve been working with the folks at Babcox for many years now and we know this will only further the already close working relationship we have with their group.”

Andrew Markel, director of technical content for Babcox Media

Added Babcox Media Director of Technical Content Andrew Markel, “Today’s shops are powered by ideas and information. We are excited by the partnership with DRIVE. This four-day event gives shop owners not only the ideas and tools to make incremental gains in their daily operations, but the power to reinvent and invigorate their businesses.”

For more information, visit the Drive Expo website.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

News: ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Boston Military Veteran

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and I-CAR’s Thomas McFinch

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business