Drive Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming DRIVE EXPO

DRIVE is thrilled to announce Babcox Media will be the Official Media Sponsor of DRIVE’s EXPO this summer. This four-day industry event will take place Aug. 25-28 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

This alliance brings together the largest coaching and management training company in North America, DRIVE, with the automotive aftermarket industry leader in digital and print media platforms across all verticals, Babcox Media, with its participating brands including ShopOwner, BodyShop Business, Tire Review and Fleet Equipment.

The upcoming DRIVE EXPO will showcase hands-on management training sessions, presentations by industry leaders, exhibitions and multiple networking events for attendees — all tailored solely to today’s shop owner. Babcox Media will be an important part of this event, orchestrating presentations by Babcox editors plus participating on the EXPO floor, and also creating an exclusive series of newsletters to be distributed each day of the EXPO.

David Saline, vice president of sales and service for DRIVE

“We feel this partnership with Babcox is a crucial element of the overall EXPO experience for all our shop owner attendees,” said David Saline, vice president of sales and service for DRIVE. “The participation of Babcox Media will only enhance the experience of all attendees. We’ve been working with the folks at Babcox for many years now and we know this will only further the already close working relationship we have with their group.”

Andrew Markel, director of technical content for Babcox Media

Added Babcox Media Director of Technical Content Andrew Markel, “Today’s shops are powered by ideas and information. We are excited by the partnership with DRIVE. This four-day event gives shop owners not only the ideas and tools to make incremental gains in their daily operations, but the power to reinvent and invigorate their businesses.”

For more information, visit the Drive Expo website.