DRIVE to Host ‘How to Train Your Team’ Workshop

DRIVE CEO and Owner Bill Kilpatrick will be premiering his two-day workshop, “How to Train Your Team,” Feb. 24-25.

Designed and created by Kilpatrick, the workshop will specifically address the fundamental management issue of how to effectively train team members. DRIVE clients who attend will gain the skills and confidence to educate their employees using a range of proven tactics and techniques.

“One of the most important things that I’ll be teaching is how training can be used as a change agent in your business,” said Kilpatrick. “I’ll be handing attendees the knowledge and motivation to learn what’s needed in order to not just survive but create the brightest possible future.”

Over the two-day event, attendees will acquire a deep understanding of:

The tools needed to properly engage and encourage team member learning.

The different methods of learning and how to use those methods to train your team.

Best communication methods to ensure clarity and simplifications.

How to identify the different stages of learning.

How to create a successful training program that will result in a high ROI.

