Connect with us

News

DRIVE to Host ‘How to Train Your Team’ Workshop

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

DRIVE CEO and Owner Bill Kilpatrick will be premiering his two-day workshop, “How to Train Your Team,” Feb. 24-25.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed and created by Kilpatrick, the workshop will specifically address the fundamental management issue of how to effectively train team members. DRIVE clients who attend will gain the skills and confidence to educate their employees using a range of proven tactics and techniques.

“One of the most important things that I’ll be teaching is how training can be used as a change agent in your business,” said Kilpatrick. “I’ll be handing attendees the knowledge and motivation to learn what’s needed in order to not just survive but create the brightest possible future.”

Over the two-day event, attendees will acquire a deep understanding of:

  • The tools needed to properly engage and encourage team member learning.
  • The different methods of learning and how to use those methods to train your team.
  • Best communication methods to ensure clarity and simplifications.
  • How to identify the different stages of learning.
  • How to create a successful training program that will result in a high ROI.

To register for the workshop, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

DRIVE to Host 'How to Train Your Team' Workshop

on

Fix Auto USA Adds Eight Locations

on

HD Repair Forum Forms Committees to Address Collision Industry Issues

on

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Nine Locations in California
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Adds Eight Locations

News: HD Repair Forum Forms Committees to Address Collision Industry Issues

Products: SATA Introduces First Paint Suit for Women

Employee Management: Time to Chill: Protecting Your Employees in Winter Weather

Training and Education: Auto Body Equipment: Price Isn’t Everything
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Walcom Thermodry

Walcom Thermodry
Contact: Roman Skorik Roman SkorikPhone: 401-293-0200
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect