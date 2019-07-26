Body Shop Business
DriveCRASH: Reduce Cycle Time and Increase Profitability

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

DriveCRASH is equipment as a service – pay only $99.95 per month to keep the device in your shop. This comprehensive scan solution is a rugged Windows 10 diagnostic platform with integrated CarDAQ-Plus3 J2534 interface delivering complete OEM scans with professional remote service: RAP, ADAS calibrations and brand-specific support from a team of OEM-trained technicians. Coverage across Asian, domestic and European makes through current model years. For more information, visit drewtech.com/bodyshop/.


