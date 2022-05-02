Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of All Star Glass.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

All Star Glass will be reported in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision and Glass segment, adding over 30 company-operated locations to this vertical. Founded by Sam Scharaga over 40 years ago, All Star Glass grew to become the largest family-owned auto glass company in the U.S. through its commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. “We pride ourselves on offering simple, convenient solutions to the consumer, and our glass services are no different,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “We are drawn to the highly fragmented glass industry, the significant white space in terms of unit growth, and the very strong unit-level economics. We’re bullish on the opportunities in this powerful business, making the All Star Glass acquisition an ideal investment for Driven Brands.”

Advertisement

All Star Glass will be reported in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision and Glass segment, adding over 30 company-operated locations to this vertical. The All Star Glass acquisition builds on Driven Brands’ existing North American footprint of over 300 glass locations in both the U.S. and Canada. “As our segment is rooted in family-owned and operated businesses, we understand the importance of building on what the Scharaga family started in 1977,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and group president, paint, collision and glass, Driven Brands. “We are excited to leverage our proven playbook of consistent and repeatable growth in the glass business so we can continue capturing market share.”

Advertisement