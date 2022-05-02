 Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass
The Liability of Paint

Auto Body Safety: What Do These Acronyms Stand For?

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

Consolidators

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of All Star Glass.

All Star Glass will be reported in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision and Glass segment, adding over 30 company-operated locations to this vertical.

Founded by Sam Scharaga over 40 years ago, All Star Glass grew to become the largest family-owned auto glass company in the U.S. through its commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

“We pride ourselves on offering simple, convenient solutions to the consumer, and our glass services are no different,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “We are drawn to the highly fragmented glass industry, the significant white space in terms of unit growth, and the very strong unit-level economics. We’re bullish on the opportunities in this powerful business, making the All Star Glass acquisition an ideal investment for Driven Brands.”

All Star Glass will be reported in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision and Glass segment, adding over 30 company-operated locations to this vertical. The All Star Glass acquisition builds on Driven Brands’ existing North American footprint of over 300 glass locations in both the U.S. and Canada.

“As our segment is rooted in family-owned and operated businesses, we understand the importance of building on what the Scharaga family started in 1977,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and group president, paint, collision and glass, Driven Brands. “We are excited to leverage our proven playbook of consistent and repeatable growth in the glass business so we can continue capturing market share.”

The total addressable market for auto glass repair in North America is approximately $5 billion and growing. This acquisition complements Driven Brands’ Auto Glass Now acquisition earlier this year, cementing its commitment to its growing footprint in the U.S.

