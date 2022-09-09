Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Fitters

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced it has acquired Auto Glass Fitters, making it the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass repair, replacement and calibration category after entering the U.S. market in early fiscal 2022. This further solidifies the company’s East Coast presence in auto glass services and significantly adds to its mobile capabilities.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The $5 billion and growing auto glass services market has been a strategic growth focus for Driven Brands, and this acquisition enhances its presence in this highly fragmented, needs-based category. Leveraging operational expertise from its Canadian auto glass servicing business and its existing blueprint for growth across segments like Quick Lube and Car Wash, the company has used its deep expertise in M&A to kickstart growth in the U.S. auto glass service market. At the same time, Driven Brands has built a robust pipeline of greenfield glass locations, using its proven playbook in real estate and development. With the addition of Auto Glass Fitters, the company now serves customers across over 150 locations and over 600 mobile units across 41 states after entering the U.S. market less than a year ago.

Advertisement

Now part of the broader Driven Brands glass portfolio, the Auto Glass Fitters business will have access to robust, shared service capabilities like data analytics, direct-to-consumer marketing, procurement and commercial customer relationship management including the company’s insurance and fleet relationships. “We have significant momentum across our auto glass service business, propelling us to quickly become one of the dominant players in the category,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and group president of Paint, Collision and Glass. “Auto Glass Fitters has been on an incredible growth trajectory, growing sales 25% year-over-year with over 100% growth in glass calibration, and we’re thrilled to add another phenomenal team to our growing Driven Glass family. Glass continues to be one of our focus areas of growth given its highly compelling economics including sales, four-wall EBITDA margins and cash-on-cash returns. As we scale our already rapidly growing national presence, we have a massive opportunity to unlock the B2B potential by extending our glass services to our existing insurance, fleet and other commercial relationships — furthering the already compelling economics of this business.”

Advertisement

Auto Glass Fitters has been in business for more than a decade and, through its commitment to professional and efficient repairs, established a strong East Coast presence along with service coverage in over 35 states through a combination of service locations and mobile units. “I’m deeply grateful for all the support our Auto Glass Fitters family has provided to the many communities we serve and for helping grow the business to become what it is today,” said Richard Rutta, founder of Auto Glass Fitters. “I am humbled to see how much we have accomplished. I’m excited to see what our amazing team can achieve with the resources and capabilities that Driven Brands will bring to the business.”

Advertisement