Driven Brands Acquires K&K Glass

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of leading Florida-based K&K Glass.

Driven Brands’ fifth U.S. automotive glass acquisition will be reported in its Paint, Collision and Glass segment. “We were proud to kickstart our entry into the U.S. automotive glass market with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and Paint, Collision and Glass group president, Driven Brands. “Since then, we’ve added All Star Glass, A1 Auto Glass and Perfection Auto Glass, in addition to building new locations in North Carolina and Texas. We remain highly acquisitive in this segment as we look to support the needs of our customers in this extremely fragmented industry. It’s an exciting time to join our Driven Brands family, and we are thrilled to now welcome K&K Glass.”

