Consolidators
Driven Brands Acquires K&K Glass
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of leading Florida-based K&K Glass.
Driven Brands’ fifth U.S. automotive glass acquisition will be reported in its Paint, Collision and Glass segment.
“We were proud to kickstart our entry into the U.S. automotive glass market with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and Paint, Collision and Glass group president, Driven Brands. “Since then, we’ve added All Star Glass, A1 Auto Glass and Perfection Auto Glass, in addition to building new locations in North Carolina and Texas. We remain highly acquisitive in this segment as we look to support the needs of our customers in this extremely fragmented industry. It’s an exciting time to join our Driven Brands family, and we are thrilled to now welcome K&K Glass.”
With the support of his family, Dan Knowlton, who opened K&K Glass in 1994, was able to grow the business to be a leading Florida automotive glass retailer. With seven locations, over 20 warehouses and over 100 mobile vans, K&K Glass can reach customers throughout the state.
“We have come a long way over the past 28 years, and it would not have been possible without the support of our community and outstanding team,” said Knowlton. “We are grateful that Driven Brands can continue our legacy and help both our employees and the business realize its full potential.”
Driven Brands first entered the glass business in Canada with the acquisition of Uniban Canada in 2019 and now has over 350 locations across North America.