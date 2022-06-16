Driven Brands Acquires Perfection Auto Glass

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., North America’s largest automotive services company, has announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of Indiana-based Perfection Auto Glass.

The team at Perfection Auto Glass in Indiana

Perfection Auto Glass was founded almost 20 years ago and grew to become one of the largest locally owned auto glass companies in the Indianapolis region. A true family business, David King has run the operations alongside his wife Holly and their son Chase, as well as having leadership support from his brother Tony King and Tony’s wife Teresa.

“We’re excited to drive continued growth for our glass segment, enhancing our overall footprint across North America with strong businesses that have deep ties to their communities,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “The addition of Perfection Auto Glass continues our strategy of aggressively expanding our glass business model through both our company-owned and franchise platforms.”