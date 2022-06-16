 Driven Brands Acquires Perfection Auto Glass
Consolidators

Driven Brands Acquires Perfection Auto Glass

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., North America’s largest automotive services company, has announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of Indiana-based Perfection Auto Glass.

The team at Perfection Auto Glass in Indiana

Perfection Auto Glass was founded almost 20 years ago and grew to become one of the largest locally owned auto glass companies in the Indianapolis region. A true family business, David King has run the operations alongside his wife Holly and their son Chase, as well as having leadership support from his brother Tony King and Tony’s wife Teresa.

“We’re excited to drive continued growth for our glass segment, enhancing our overall footprint across North America with strong businesses that have deep ties to their communities,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “The addition of Perfection Auto Glass continues our strategy of aggressively expanding our glass business model through both our company-owned and franchise platforms.”

Perfection Auto Glass will be reported in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision and Glass segment, adding six physical, company-owned locations to this vertical.

“The King family have grown their operations into six strong facilities throughout the greater Indianapolis region,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and Paint, Collision and Glass group president of Driven Brands. “Through a commitment to premier quality and fast service, this family has built a reputation for being the one to call for auto glass repair and replacement needs. We can’t wait to further build on the Kings’ legacy, grow the business and maintain the highest level of service quality.”

Perfection Auto Glass is the fifth auto glass acquisition for Driven Brands, building on Driven Brands’ existing North American footprint of over 300 glass locations in both the U.S. and Canada.

BodyShop Business