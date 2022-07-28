 Driven Brands Acquires Tennessee-Based Jack Morris Auto Glass
Consolidators

Driven Brands Acquires Tennessee-Based Jack Morris Auto Glass

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has announced the continued expansion of its auto glass offering in the U.S. with the acquisition of longstanding Tennessee-based Jack Morris Auto Glass. 

The team at Jack Morris Auto Glass, a business that has been family-owned and operated since 1951.

Family-owned and operated since 1951, Jack Morris Auto Glass grew from one location in downtown Memphis to 10 facilities serving 90 counties throughout the Mid-South and Middle Tennessee. 

“To build and sustain a business through multiple generations is no easy feat,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and Paint, Collision and Glass group president, Driven Brands. “We are proud to welcome another leading operator to our growing glass division, where we can apply our scale and resources to enhance their operations and provide a platform for these talented people to continue to advance in their careers. We look forward to continuing the Jack Morris legacy of exceptional customer service through our added support.”

Jack Morris Auto Glass spans three generations, with brothers John and Paul Morris leading the business through continued expansion, while still maintaining its commitment to delivering the highest level of customer service and repair quality. 

“John and I chose to sell to Driven Brands because we want what is best for our people and customers,” said Paul Morris, former co-owner, Jack Morris Auto Glass. “Their team was great to work with throughout the transaction process, and we believe Driven Brands is well-positioned to continue the Jack Morris legacy of happy employees and happy customers. I’m excited to have Driven Brands take this business to the next level as they nurture the exceptional talent on our team and help grow their careers while staying true to our longstanding roots and values.”

Driven Brands offers auto glass repairers resources, industry expertise and purchasing power. Any auto glass owner-operators interested in selling to the Driven Glass family should Erika Keil at [email protected] for more information.

In this article:, ,
