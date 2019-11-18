Driven Brands, which includes CARSTAR, Maaco and other aftermarket brands, has announced the acquisition of the Quebec-based Clairus Group (Clairus), a fast-growing, vertically-integrated leader in automotive glass distribution, replacement and claims management. The move adds 240 physical service locations, over 330 mobile locations, 22 distribution centers and a claims management platform to the Driven Brands portfolio.

The acquisition of Clairus is an integral part of Driven Brands’ continued growth in the automotive aftermarket industry. Clairus will form the newly-created Glass vertical. Driven Brands plans to continue its aggressive growth in the automotive glass space under its leadership and operational platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Clairus Group into the Driven Brands family,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Driven Brands. “It’s a terrific platform offering great sought-after expertise. We are excited to add and invest in a new vertical in order to expand our family of brands and generate more growth not only in this market, but in the rest of North America.”

Marquee brands include UNIGLASS, VITRO PLUS, Go! Glass and Docteur du Pare-Brise under the service channel, PH Vitres d’Autos under distribution, and Conversense, its claims management platform.

“This new chapter to the Clairus Group legacy is a steppingstone in bringing the company to the next level,” said Marc Desmarais, CEO and president of Clairus Group. “Combining the expertise of both market leaders will help fast track our expansion into the North American market.”

In 2018, a U.S.-based private equity firm became majority partner with Uniban Canada and PH Vitres d’Autos to establish the Clairus Group, the second largest vertically integrated automotive glass and claims management provider in North America.

Since affiliates of Roark Capital acquired Driven Brands in 2015, it has executed more than 30 acquisitions, including Clairus. Fueled by these acquisitions and strong organic growth, Driven Brands continues to expand across its automotive verticals, increasing the brands’ footprint to over 2,800 locations across North America.