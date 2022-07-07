 Driven Brands Awards Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to Two Collision Students
Driven Brands Awards Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to Two Collision Students

The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

News

Driven Brands Awards Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to Two Collision Students

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands continued its partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to again award Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to two deserving collision repair students.

Click Here to Read More
Selected from a pool of high school seniors and post-secondary students who have demonstrated their passion for and desire to enter the collision repair industry, each student received a $1,000 scholarship to be used toward tuition, books and tools.

“The collision repair industry is bursting with opportunity, and through programs like this, we can introduce new students to the field and help them start their journey on the right foot,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands. “We are grateful for the support the Collision Repair Education Foundation provides in making these scholarships possible. We are excited about the potential we are seeing in the recipients of the Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship, and we look forward to watching them continue to thrive.”

The recipients of the 2022 Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships include:

  • David Thomas (Warren Tech – Lakewood, Colo.)
  • Hector Gomez (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

In 2015, the Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship was established following the loss of Tim Clark, a 37-year industry veteran and executive at Fix Auto USA. A strong advocate for education and pursuing one’s life purpose, Clark left instructions and funding to initiate the scholarship, through which Driven Brands and CREF continue his legacy.

Ensure more students have continued access to an education in the collision repair industry by donating to CREF in direct support of the Fix Auto USA — Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship.

Including these awards, the industry’s generosity has allowed CREF to fund nearly $150,000 in 2022 scholarships and tool grants as part of its ongoing efforts to support future collision repair industry professionals as they obtain their educations.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

