Driven Brands Awards Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to Two Collision Students

Selected from a pool of high school seniors and post-secondary students who have demonstrated their passion for and desire to enter the collision repair industry, each student received a $1,000 scholarship to be used toward tuition, books and tools.

“The collision repair industry is bursting with opportunity, and through programs like this, we can introduce new students to the field and help them start their journey on the right foot,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands. “We are grateful for the support the Collision Repair Education Foundation provides in making these scholarships possible. We are excited about the potential we are seeing in the recipients of the Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship, and we look forward to watching them continue to thrive.”