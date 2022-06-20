 Driven Brands Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Collision Buzz Podcast
BodyShop Business

on

Driven Brands' Collision Buzz Podcast Hits 1-Year Mark

on

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California

on

Driven Brands Acquires Perfection Auto Glass

on

Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Careers
Consolidators

Driven Brands’ Collision Buzz Podcast Hits 1-Year Mark

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the monthly podcast for its network of collision owners, Collision Buzz.

Driven Brands, the parent company of three collision repair networks — ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA — has been releasing monthly podcasts to its network of owners on topics ranging from operations, staffing, MSO growth, labor segmentation and community engagement. In the last year, the podcast has featured over 50 guests from the Driven Brands collision group, as well as outside vendors.

The show has added Ron Zappetillo, senior field performance manager of CARSTAR, as the permanent host of the show. Zappetillo has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years and brings valuable insight to each conversation.

“I am honored to be a part of the Collision Buzz podcast,” said Zappetillo. “I’m passionate about this industry, and I love bringing valuable content to owners and managers that will help their collision repair facilities grow and prosper.”

Since its launch, the podcast’s listenership has experienced over 75% growth and continues to gain new followers. Additionally, the podcast has a review rating of 4.7 on Apple Podcasts.

“Providing our networks with added tools and insights to help them succeed continues to be an important part of our business,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “This podcast is another resource available to our franchise family, available at any time and on a continual basis.”

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast and many more platforms, as well as on the Driven Brands website.

In this article:
