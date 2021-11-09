Driven Brands Collision Celebrates Successful Third Quarter

Driven Brands Collision (ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA) recently reported strong third quarter results on the heels of raising over $100,000 for cystic fibrosis at its recent regional meetings.

A panel discussion at Driven Brands Collision’s recent regional meetings The brands celebrated continued store growth, a third quarter length of rental score that beat the industry average by one day as well as continued profitability for its owner-operators. Franchise partners, vendors and corporate leaders were excited to come together and mark their successes year-to-date at six different fall regional meetings. These events were held across the country and virtually, allowing each brand the ability to strategize with one another while also celebrating their incredible performance. “As we are a network of local owner-operators, we know how important these collaborative events are to our franchise family,” said Dean Fisher, president of Driven Brands Collision. “Although we weren’t able to host our annual conferences, these regional meetings provided a forum to share business updates as well as facilitate meaningful discussions amongst owners about their performance, operational efficiencies and financial planning.”

Each regional meeting included a fundraising component to support the organization’s charitable cause, with over $100,000 raised for cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and care. “Our owners work tremendously hard each and every day for their communities to provide the highest level of repair quality and customer service,” said Fisher. “It’s no surprise that this same level of dedication goes into their charitable causes.” CARSTAR’s central regional meeting in Chicago was the leading event raising over $30,000 for cystic fibrosis. Notable contributions came from Chase Marchese, owner of CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body, as well as vendor partners.

