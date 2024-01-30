Driven Brands Collision Group Celebrates $5M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

The Driven Brands collision group, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada and Fix Auto USA, announced that it has achieved raising over $5 million for cystic fibrosis (CF) research, care and advocacy.

CARSTAR began fundraising for CF in Canada over 25 years ago when a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with it. Since then, the initiative has spread to the larger collision group where owners have embraced the cause and have accelerated their commitment to raising valuable funds to support CF. Whether it’s through hosting a car wash, golf tournament, participating in a charity walk, holding a garage sale or providing a simple donation, every initiative large and small has helped this industry-leading group raise $5 million for its CF partners.

“There are many things that are unique to this network of owners, but their selflessness and willingness to give back is always what comes to mind,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision group, Driven Brands. “Every year, the support is amplified, and new creative fundraising initiatives are brought to the network. I am so proud of the dedication that we have seen for over 25 years from our collision group.”

Added Pat Feeley, senior vice president and chief development officer of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, “The CF Foundation is deeply grateful for the support of the Driven Brands Collision Group. Their generosity will build on our work, alongside the CF community, that has helped add decades of life for people with CF. We are focused on supporting people with CF no matter where they are on their journey and pursuing a cure for all people with the disease.”

To honor the $5 million milestone, the U.S. collision network sponsored 10 families to donate holiday gifts to help ease the stress on the parents during the holiday season. In total, over $3,000 in toys, clothing and household needs were donated. In Canada, CARSTAR is donating $5,000 to Cystic Fibrosis Canada to commemorate the iconic achievement.

“As we hit this next milestone in our support of cystic fibrosis, our network is even more committed to continue reaching more,” Reyna said. “Knowing this group, we will hit another milestone in no time!”