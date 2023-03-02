 Driven Brands Collision Group Gifts Five Customers with $5,000

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Driven Brands Collision Group Gifts Five Customers with $5,000

Driven Collision ran a first-ever “Drive Home for the Holidays” campaign that allowed owners to nominate deserving customers for gifts.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands’ collision group (Driven Collision), home to repair networks such as ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada and Fix Auto USA, gifted five customers with $5,000 following the 2022 holiday season and into the new year. Through this “surprise and delight” effort, owners from the ABRA, CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada and Fix Auto USA families nominated their customers for the chance to receive the award.

Related Articles

“Our franchise family has a deep commitment to supporting the members of the communities in which they work and live,” said Chris Dawson, collision and paint president, Driven Brands. “This past year has provided challenges for all, and our owners were thrilled to be able to provide extra support and appreciation to their amazing customers.”

The year 2022 proved a challenging year across the collision repair industry. Continued supply chain challenges and the rising cost of parts and materials, coupled with labor shortages across North America, meant increased hardships for both customers and collision repair facilities. Many customers experienced financial burdens, leading to increased stress when having their vehicles repaired. ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA wanted to provide their customers with support and thank them for their patience and trust.

ABRA Cloquet, located in Scanlon, Minn., gifted $5,000 to their customer Tim Homstad. Homstad has been a long-time customer of ABRA Cloquet, bringing all of his vehicles and children’s vehicles to the team for repairs. He has built a long-standing relationship with the team at ABRA Cloquet, and he was incredibly grateful for the gift.

ABRA Cloquet gifted $5,000 to longtime customer Tim Homstad.

CARSTAR Fairborn C&H, located in Fairborn, Ohio, gifted $5,000 to their customer Carlette. Carlette came to the CARSTAR team to have her vehicle repaired early in 2022 and found out that a crucial structural part was on national back order. While the team was doing everything they could, the part took a few months to arrive before the vehicle could be returned to Carlette. During the entire process, she remained patient and trusting of the team and CARSTAR Fairborn C&H was thrilled to gift her.

CARSTAR Bancroft, located in Bancroft, Ontario, Canada, gave the gift to April Hannah, who is a police officer in the Bancroft community. April dealt with a long and stressful vehicle repair, yet was trusting and patient with the CARSTAR Bancroft team as they tackled the various repairs that her vehicle needed.

CARSTAR Ste-Agathe, located in Val-David, Quebec, Canada, was excited to give their customer, Kevin, the $5,000. Kevin and his family faced a few hardships heading into the holiday season, yet he remained optimistic and courteous during his repair process. The CARSTAR Ste-Agathe team was overjoyed to help this family in their time of need.

Fix Auto Kenmore, located in Kenmore, Wash., provided their customer, Carrie, with the gift. Carrie had recently purchased her new vehicle when she experienced  an unfortunate accident. The Fix Auto USA location had to source new and used parts to complete the repair, which led to a longer repair timeline. Through it all, Carrie maintained a positive attitude, being very kind and gracious to the entire Fix Auto Kenmore team. Fix Auto Kenmore said they couldn’t think of any customer more deserving than Carrie.

“It is inspiring to see the care each of our owners has for their customers,” said Dawson. “Their compassion and dedication are what makes their businesses so successful. We look forward to continuing to see their involvement in their communities.”

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson have both played major roles in Classic Collision's growth to 212 locations.

Brinkman joined the Classic team in March of 2020 when Classic had 34 locations, and Cody Johnson joined the following year in January of 2021 with 57 locations nationwide. They have both played a major role in Classic's growth to 212 locations today.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Hosts First Responders in Branson, Mo.

Crash Champions recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of an NABC F.R.E.E. event.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European
Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Friday, Jan. 13 in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ABJ in its sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Offers 2022 Consolidation Year in Review

The acquisition and development strategies of key consolidators came more sharply into view during 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Danny Rivera to New COO Role

Driven Brands announced the appointment of Danny Rivera to the newly created role of chief operating officer effective Feb. 20, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers