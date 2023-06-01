Driven Brands Collision Holds Multi-Brand EDGE Meeting

The Driven Brands proprietary EDGE Performance Group (EPG), originally founded by CARSTAR, is now encompassing additional brands from the Driven Brands family as the organization grows. The inaugural Driven Brands EPG meeting was held recently at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center in Denver.

More than 100 locations from the CARSTAR and Abra networks were represented at the event, including franchise owners, managers, repair professionals, vendors and corporate team members.

The Driven Brands EPG program continues to drive performance improvements across the network through national repair processes, performance standards and dedicated training on delivering those standards. The Denver event featured learning sessions that focused on increasing each location’s performance and profitability. The Driven Brands central review team was on hand to introduce several new programs to improve estimate accuracy and reduce time on total loss estimates.

A franchisee panel led by owners and general managers addressed parts sourcing efficiency and solutions for improving this important aspect of the business. The vendor trade show provided an opportunity to meet current vendors, see new products and meet new vendor partners.

“The Driven Brands EPG program, founded on the program pioneered by CARSTAR, continues to accelerate our strong performance and helps us deliver the collision repair industry’s highest-quality vehicle repairs,” said Damien Reyna, COO for U.S. Collision, Driven Brands. “Through these events, we provide hands-on, solution-focused support for our franchise partners. This is a great resource to achieve industry-leading levels of operational excellence as well as new levels of customer satisfaction.”