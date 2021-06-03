Driven Brands Collision Launches “Collision Buzz” Podcast

Driven Brands Collision has announced the launch of Collision Buzz, a monthly podcast for its network of collision owners.

Driven Brands Collision is comprised of three collision repair networks, ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA. The team is thrilled to be delivering a monthly podcast geared towards its network of owners.

“Our network of owners are leaders in collision repair excellence, and there is a wealth of knowledge amongst these operators,” said Dean Fisher, president of Driven Brands Collision. “Hosting these great minds in this unique forum helps ensure we continue to have dynamic conversations that help drive our industry forward.”

Each month will have a new host who will moderate discussions amongst participants. Its first May episode was hosted by Landon Thompson, vice president of operations, Fix Auto USA. The episode looked at what changed in 2020 and key takeaways for the industry. Guest participants included Jim Ryan, owner, ABRA Omaha; Joe Saputo, owner, CARSTAR Ancaster and CARSTAR Ancaster West; Shiela Samuel, owner, Ideal CARSTAR Arvada Auto Body, CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn and Ideal CARSTAR Auto Body; and Ernie Loggarakis, owner, Fix Auto Skokie.