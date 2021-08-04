Driven Brands Collision Reports Strong Performance in 2021

Driven Brands Collision (ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA) has announced strong operational performance across its three brands while adding 57 new stores in the first half of 2021.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Driven Brands Collision states that ABRA Auto Body Repair of America continues to outpace the industry in its “returned-to-shop” metric, maintaining its commitment to repair vehicles right the first time. The CARSTAR customer experience averages a 4.8 Google review rating across its over 11,000 new reviews in 2021. Fix Auto USA continues its high-performing reputation as it outpaces industry standards in its repair versus replace targets. “Each of our brands is unique and has varying regional presence across the U.S., but all brands are focused on providing industry-leading, premier collision repair experiences,” said Dean Fisher, president of Driven Brands Collision. “We are proud to see our owner-operators maintain the highest level of collision repair excellence in their respective markets across the country, even as volume returns to normal levels due to an increase in vehicle miles traveled.”

Advertisement

Driven Brands Collision continues to amplify resources available to its network of franchise owners across the three brands to ensure it upholds its reputation for its customers, fleet partners and insurance carriers. The organization installed a proprietary digital education site, Collision University, in the first half of 2021. It created franchise services and claims services departments that include OEM support and an expanded central review team. Each brand also continues to grow its operational support teams in the field, providing dedicated coaching to owners. “Vehicle manufacturers continue to improve technologies embedded in our vehicles to enhance performance and safety,” said Fisher. “By providing the resources our owners need to stay ahead of industry advancements, we arm our network of local business owners with the tools they need to outperform their respective markets as they serve the communities they work and live in.”

Advertisement