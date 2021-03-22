Connect with us

Consolidators

Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Driven Brands Collision will provide $2,000 Driven Collision Grants to the collision repair education programs in 14 secondary and post-secondary schools. The grants were funded by a $25,000 donation, along with additional funds previously donated by CARSTAR, and will benefit educational facilities located in CARSTAR, ABRA and Fix Auto USA markets. Recipient schools use these funds to enhance their students’ experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As industry leaders, we need to raise awareness about opportunities within our field and support future technicians by providing these vocational schools with much-needed resources,” said Matt Bell, vice president of Franchise Services, Driven Brands. “In partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation, we are excited about the potential we are seeing in these talented students and we hope these funds fuel the growth of collision repair programs.”

Eligibility for these awards was achieved by applying for CREF’s 2020 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant. The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to ensure that students are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2021 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online in March 2021.

Driven Brands Collision Group awarded $2,000 Driven Collision Grants to:

  • Eden Area Regional Occupational Program Center (Hayward, Calif.)
  • Contra Costa College (San Pablo, Calif.)
  • Seminole High School (Sanford, Fla.)
  • Paulding County High School (Dallas, Ga.)
  • Kootenai Technical Education Campus (Rathdrum, Idaho)
  • Wichita Public Schools (Wichita, Kansas)
  • Minnesota State College Southeast (Winona, Minn.)
  • Southeast Community College (Milford, N.E.)
  • W. D. Ormsby Educational Center (East Aurora, N.Y.)
  • Stanly Community College (Albemarle, N.C.)
  • Woolard Technology Center (Camden, S.C.)
  • JB Hensler College and Career Academy (Manvel, Texas)
  • Ogden High School (Ogden, Utah)
  • Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, Wis.)

Industry members interested in supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in California

Consolidators: Crash Champions Selects OPS as Parts Procurement Supplier

Consolidators: Service King Supports Teammates With President’s Fund

Consolidators: CARSTAR Salutes Female Team Members

Advertisement

on

Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF

on

Classic Collision Announces New Atlanta Acquisition

on

Fix Auto San Clemente Earns People's Choice Golden Ole Award

on

Service King Expands in Texas
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: NABC Award Nominations Now Open

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Learn About Role of DOI at Virtual Meeting

Consolidators: Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF

Consolidators: Classic Collision Announces New Atlanta Acquisition

News: ASE, I-CAR Continue to Support Collision Repair Training and Education
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
Contact: Jeff HartlFax: 216-332-8575
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Shop Operations

Positive Disruption Trends for 2021

OEMs

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Management

Traits of a Successful Leader
Connect
BodyShop Business