Driven Brands Reports Record Revenue in 2022

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

For the fiscal year, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $5.6 billion, up 24% versus the prior year with 14% same-store sales growth and 9% net store growth.

Net income increased $33.6 million versus the prior year to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share inclusive of a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets in the second quarter as a result of the company’s decision to rebrand its U.S. car wash business. Adjusted net income increased 41% to $207.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share, while adjusted EBITDA increased 42% from the prior year to $513.8 million.

“2022 was a year of record performance and significant strategic progress for Driven Brands,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “We deepened our competitive moat as our differentiated offering resonated with our customers. We gained significant market share in this large and growing $350 billion needs-based automotive services category, and we are leveraging our proven playbook to drive long-term, sustainable growth.

“Building on our strong performance last year, we entered the first quarter of 2023 with momentum, excellent visibility into our expense base and a robust development pipeline that provides us with strong line of sight to multi-year growth. Our guidance reflects that momentum, our continued confidence in our business model, the resilience of the category and a track record of execution.”

For the fourth quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $539.7 million, up 38% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 24% versus the prior year with 11% same-store sales growth and 9% net store growth.

Net income increased $66.2 million versus the prior year to $27.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased 35% to $42.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% from the prior year to $130.5 million.

During the fourth quarter, the company closed on a $365 million whole business securitization transaction. Proceeds from the offering were used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the revolving credit facilities creating capacity to invest in continued growth.

The company ended the fiscal year with total liquidity of $617.6 million, consisting of $227.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $390.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the company’s variable funding note borrowing capacity when it elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

The following guidance reflects the company’s expectations for fiscal year 2023 ending Dec. 30, 2023:

Revenue of approximately $2.35 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $590 million

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of approximately $1.21

The company also expects:

Same-store sales growth of 5 to 7%

Net store growth of approximately 365 units, an increase of 8% from prior year

Maintenance: approximately 170 stores of which 70% will be franchised and 30% will be company-operated

Car wash: approximately 65 stores which will be company-operated

Paint, Collision & Glass: approximately 130 stores of which 25% will be franchised and 75% will be company-operated

For more information on Driven Brands, visit drivenbrands.com.