 Driven Brands Reports Record Revenue in 2022

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Driven Brands Reports Record Revenue in 2022

For the fiscal year, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Related Articles

For the fiscal year, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $5.6 billion, up 24% versus the prior year with 14% same-store sales growth and 9% net store growth. 

Net income increased $33.6 million versus the prior year to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share inclusive of a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets in the second quarter as a result of the company’s decision to rebrand its U.S. car wash business. Adjusted net income increased 41% to $207.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share, while adjusted EBITDA increased 42% from the prior year to $513.8 million.

“2022 was a year of record performance and significant strategic progress for Driven Brands,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “We deepened our competitive moat as our differentiated offering resonated with our customers. We gained significant market share in this large and growing $350 billion needs-based automotive services category, and we are leveraging our proven playbook to drive long-term, sustainable growth. 

“Building on our strong performance last year, we entered the first quarter of 2023 with momentum, excellent visibility into our expense base and a robust development pipeline that provides us with strong line of sight to multi-year growth. Our guidance reflects that momentum, our continued confidence in our business model, the resilience of the category and a track record of execution.” 

For the fourth quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $539.7 million, up 38% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 24% versus the prior year with 11% same-store sales growth and 9% net store growth.

Net income increased $66.2 million versus the prior year to $27.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased 35% to $42.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% from the prior year to $130.5 million.

During the fourth quarter, the company closed on a $365 million whole business securitization transaction. Proceeds from the offering were used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the revolving credit facilities creating capacity to invest in continued growth.

The company ended the fiscal year with total liquidity of $617.6 million, consisting of $227.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $390.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the company’s variable funding note borrowing capacity when it elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

The following guidance reflects the company’s expectations for fiscal year 2023 ending Dec. 30, 2023:

  • Revenue of approximately $2.35 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $590 million
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share of approximately $1.21

The company also expects:

  • Same-store sales growth of 5 to 7%
  • Net store growth of approximately 365 units, an increase of 8% from prior year
  • Maintenance: approximately 170 stores of which 70% will be franchised and 30% will be company-operated     
  • Car wash: approximately 65 stores which will be company-operated
  • Paint, Collision & Glass: approximately 130 stores of which 25% will be franchised and 75% will be company-operated

For more information on Driven Brands, visit drivenbrands.com.                                                                                                 

You May Also Like

Consolidators

ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

Mark Wahlin has been working in the collision repair industry for almost 50 years.

Wahlin has been working in the collision repair industry for almost 50 years, where he has grown into an incredible leader and mentor. In December of 1987, he signed to be the first ABRA franchisee. From there, he kickstarted his business with an exceptional level of expertise and maintained that as he grew his operations to three locations. He then sold his locations to ABRA corporate in October of 1998. Recognizing Wahlin's value, ABRA offered him a position with ABRA’s corporate team where he has spent the last 25 years.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European
Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Friday, Jan. 13 in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Rides to California Mom

Crash Champions and the NABC recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Palm Springs, Calif., mom as part of the NABC’s annual charity golf tournament.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ABJ in its sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Offers 2022 Consolidation Year in Review

The acquisition and development strategies of key consolidators came more sharply into view during 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Danny Rivera to New COO Role

Driven Brands announced the appointment of Danny Rivera to the newly created role of chief operating officer effective Feb. 20, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers