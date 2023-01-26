 Driven Brands Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Driven Brands Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Friday, Jan. 13 in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Friday, Jan. 13 in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary.

Related Articles
Several members of the Driven Brands leadership team joined CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick to ring the closing bell.

Before ringing the closing bell, CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick said, “We are focused on reshaping the industry — making it faster, friendlier and more convenient for our customers. We are simplifying car care so our customers can focus on the road ahead.”

He noted that it’s an “honor and a privilege” to serve millions of customers a year, which he noted was due to the hard work of Driven’s employees and “incredible franchise partners.” He also thanked the executive team and board of directors and gave a special thank-you to his family.

“Driven’s trajectory has accelerated since we’ve gone public — gaining more share and providing more services to more customers,” said Fitzpatrick.

Several members of the Driven Brands leadership team then joined Fitzpatrick to ring the closing bell.

“Driven Brands is one of the best-performing IPOs of 2021, congratulations… we look forward to continuing to watch Driven Brands grow and innovate as a Nasdaq-listed company,” said Chris Dearborn of Nasdaq.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center. The acquisition officially closed on Friday, Jan. 6.

T Masters Collision Center is located in Hammonton, N.J. Following the acquisition, Crash Champions now operates four locations across the state and a nationwide lineup of more than 595 high-quality repair centers in 36 states — all providing customers with a seamless experience and written lifetime warranty on repair work.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as senior vice president and chief people officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Wesco Group Expands in Ontario

Color Compass Corporation, part of the Wesco Group, has acquired Treschak Enterprises located in Welland, Ontario, Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AF Collision Becomes First Utah Shop to Join 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of AF Collision in American Fork, Utah, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions has acquired Capitol Body Shop, which serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Driven Brands Appoints Danny Rivera to New COO Role

Driven Brands announced the appointment of Danny Rivera to the newly created role of chief operating officer effective Feb. 20, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection, operated by DCR Systems.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers