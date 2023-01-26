Driven Brands Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Friday, Jan. 13 in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary.

Several members of the Driven Brands leadership team joined CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick to ring the closing bell.

Before ringing the closing bell, CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick said, “We are focused on reshaping the industry — making it faster, friendlier and more convenient for our customers. We are simplifying car care so our customers can focus on the road ahead.”

He noted that it’s an “honor and a privilege” to serve millions of customers a year, which he noted was due to the hard work of Driven’s employees and “incredible franchise partners.” He also thanked the executive team and board of directors and gave a special thank-you to his family.

“Driven’s trajectory has accelerated since we’ve gone public — gaining more share and providing more services to more customers,” said Fitzpatrick.

“Driven Brands is one of the best-performing IPOs of 2021, congratulations… we look forward to continuing to watch Driven Brands grow and innovate as a Nasdaq-listed company,” said Chris Dearborn of Nasdaq.