Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

Driven Brands’ collision group, home to ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA, recently celebrated its 1,000th collision repair facility across North America with the opening of CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body Little Rock in Little Rock, Ark.

From first entering the collision market in 2015 with the purchase of 240 CARSTAR locations in the U.S., Driven Collision has quadrupled its footprint across North America in just seven years. It now services commercial and retail customers in all 48 states within the contiguous U.S. and all 10 Canadian provinces operating under three complementary banners. “Building on a history of operational excellence, the roots of our collision business are simple: provide an exceptional service and premier repairs to our insurance, fleet and retail customers,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and paint, collision and glass group president, Driven Brands. “Owners like Chase Marchese, the franchise owner of our 1,000th location, are the backbone of our collision repair network, and their commitment to delivering the highest-quality repairs and excellent customer service to drivers across North America truly set us apart in today’s collision repair industry.”

Added Marchese, “I’m honored to be the 1,000th collision repair location in the Driven Brands family. As a businessman and entrepreneur, it is an exciting moment to be able to continue growing my business to reach new incredible communities in this area. As a veteran, I also always want to give back to our current military members and veterans in need. I’m proud to combine efforts with my paint vendor, BASF and Driven Brands to help support a local Arkansas veterans’ charity as part of today’s celebration where we’re each donating $1,000 to Veterans Villages of America in honor of the 1,000th location.”

In addition to being the owner-operator of the 1,000th location in Little Rock, Ark., and two CARSTAR locations in Hot Springs, Ark., Marchese served as a medic in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2011, including deployments to Iraq. He entered the collision business by managing several repair facilities for a friend and, in 2014, he became an owner of a collision repair facility. He subsequently joined the CARSTAR franchise family in 2019. Through it all, he always remembered his service in the Army, and that passion has led him to select a veteran each quarter and repair their vehicle free of charge.

