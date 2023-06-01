 Driven Brands to Kick Off Third Annual Shine Season Summer Fundraiser

Driven Brands collision companies CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada, Fix Auto USA and Abra will kick off the summer fundraising initiative Shine Season on June 1, 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The June through August initiative encourages franchise partners and members of the collision corporate staff to get involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and care.

“Shine Season is an incredible initiative that unites our entire collision family,” said Damien Reyna, COO of U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “When our franchisees come together to work toward a collective goal, it’s remarkable what we can accomplish.”

Over 25 years ago, CARSTAR Canada began supporting cystic fibrosis when a franchisee’s granddaughter was born with the incurable disease The entire network rallied around the family, providing support and raising money to help find a cure. Now, the collision group has united to name the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada as their charities of choice, raising over $4 million for the organizations.

“I am deeply proud of the efforts our franchisees and corporate staff put towards raising funds for this important cause,” said Sabrina Thring, COO of CARSTAR Canada. “The dedication our franchise partners and their teams show to supporting this cause is inspiring. Their compassion shines through this amazing season, and I can’t wait to see the funds we raise this year for cystic fibrosis.”

Across the Driven Brands collision group, various facilities have already committed to partaking in one or more of the Shine Season initiatives that runs through the end of August.

For more information, visit CARSTAR.comCARSTAR.caFixAutoUSA.com and AbraAuto.com.

