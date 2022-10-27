Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

Driven Glass, home to a portfolio of brands like All Star Glass, Jack Morris Auto Glass and Auto Glass Now, announced they participated in the Farmers Western Agents Conference Oct. 19-21.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The Driven Glass team hosted an ADAS calibration demonstration on-site at the Farmers Western Agents Conference. The 2022 Farmers Western Agents Conference theme was, “Expanding Our Possibilities,” challenging agents to leverage content from the conference to reach greater heights of success in the future. Driven Glass embraced this challenge, hosting an ADAS calibration demonstration on-site at the vendor expo. “Today’s modern vehicle is embedded with layers upon layers of technology to help make vehicles safer for drivers,” said Tina Felker, director of sales, Driven Glass. “We had incredible participation at our booth, as agents from the Farmers team were excited to hear from our lead calibration expert, Frank Coronado.”

Advertisement