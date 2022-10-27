 Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

on

Fix Auto USA Announces Top Performers

on

1Collision to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

on

Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida
Advertisement

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Associations: Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

News: CAPA Discusses 301 Lighting Standard in Light of Recalls

Shop Operations: DRPs: A Broken Model?

Consolidators: Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Glass, home to a portfolio of brands like All Star Glass, Jack Morris Auto Glass and Auto Glass Now, announced they participated in the Farmers Western Agents Conference Oct. 19-21.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The Driven Glass team hosted an ADAS calibration demonstration on-site at the Farmers Western Agents Conference.

The 2022 Farmers Western Agents Conference theme was, “Expanding Our Possibilities,” challenging agents to leverage content from the conference to reach greater heights of success in the future. Driven Glass embraced this challenge, hosting an ADAS calibration demonstration on-site at the vendor expo. 

“Today’s modern vehicle is embedded with layers upon layers of technology to help make vehicles safer for drivers,” said Tina Felker, director of sales, Driven Glass. “We had incredible participation at our booth, as agents from the Farmers team were excited to hear from our lead calibration expert, Frank Coronado.”

Advertisement

Welcoming over 1,400 agents and vendors from across the western U.S., the conference was highly attended and informative for both attendees and vendors. The Driven Glass team looks forward to continuing its momentum in working with insurers and highlighting the advancements in the automotive glass industry. 

“It’s important to educate the industry on how these systems are impacted after any sort of repair or auto glass replacement,” said Felker. “Everyone wants to keep our customers safe and it’s exciting to see all aspects of the industry embracing this change.”

For more information, visit DrivenBrands.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

Consolidators: Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business