Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference
Driven Glass, home to a portfolio of brands like All Star Glass, Jack Morris Auto Glass and Auto Glass Now, announced they participated in the Farmers Western Agents Conference Oct. 19-21.
The 2022 Farmers Western Agents Conference theme was, “Expanding Our Possibilities,” challenging agents to leverage content from the conference to reach greater heights of success in the future. Driven Glass embraced this challenge, hosting an ADAS calibration demonstration on-site at the vendor expo.
“Today’s modern vehicle is embedded with layers upon layers of technology to help make vehicles safer for drivers,” said Tina Felker, director of sales, Driven Glass. “We had incredible participation at our booth, as agents from the Farmers team were excited to hear from our lead calibration expert, Frank Coronado.”
Welcoming over 1,400 agents and vendors from across the western U.S., the conference was highly attended and informative for both attendees and vendors. The Driven Glass team looks forward to continuing its momentum in working with insurers and highlighting the advancements in the automotive glass industry.
“It’s important to educate the industry on how these systems are impacted after any sort of repair or auto glass replacement,” said Felker. “Everyone wants to keep our customers safe and it’s exciting to see all aspects of the industry embracing this change.”
For more information, visit DrivenBrands.com.