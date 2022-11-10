Driven Glass Honors Veteran Across Family of Brands

Driven Glass is taking the time to recognize the veterans across its family of brands this Veterans Day.

“My sincerest thank you goes out to everyone who has served, including the many veterans that work within our glass family of brands,” said Mars Shah, glass president, Driven Brands. “We see these team members consistently demonstrate courage, dedication and integrity within their roles, which are all core values gleaned from their time in service.”

Fawn Deckard, store manager for Perfection Auto Glass, served in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2009. She was deployed to Iraq in 2006 and returned home 15 months later in 2008. During her deployment, she received the Purple Heart for injuries received in action.

Fawn has become a mainstay of the auto glass industry with over 10 years of experience and currently manages daily operations for three Perfection Auto Glass locations. Through her background and time within the industry, she has become an inspirational leader, continuously pushing her team to grow and be the best version of themselves.

Kevin Alexander, operations manager for K&K Glass, served in the United States Air Force for over 22 years. During his tenure, he held positions as director of operations, student squadron commander and chief of intelligence systems requirements with assignments to U.S. Central Command, Officer Training School and Defense Intelligence Agency.

“I was fortunate to serve as both an enlisted airman and commissioned officer and used those early experiences to hone my leadership style and approach,” said Alexander. “The Air Force instilled in me the core values of service before self, excellence in everything we do and integrity first. I firmly believe if you embody these values, you’ll see significant success in all endeavors.”