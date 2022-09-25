 Driven Glass Shares Vision of Success at Auto Glass Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Driven Glass Shares Vision of Success at Auto Glass Week

on

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

on

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

on

Kepner's Precision Auto Krafters Joins 1Collision
Advertisement

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Collision & Classics Beats the Heat with Evercoat Products

Collision & Classics in Beaumont, Texas, is a big fan of Evercoat's Rage Ultra Xtra product.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

News: I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Consolidators: Driven Glass Shares Vision of Success at Auto Glass Week

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Driven Glass Shares Vision of Success at Auto Glass Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Glass, home to a portfolio of brands like Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now and All Star Glass, recently took the stage at Auto Glass Week to share its story about the rapid expansion of its auto glass services network through organic growth and acquisitions. Driven Glass also took home top honors, winning Auto Glass Repair and Replacement’s (AGRR) top retailer award.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Driven Glass presence at Auto Glass Week included:

  • Mars Shah, president of Driven Glass, and Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now, who led a discussion on Friday, Sept. 16 titled, “Working with Other Auto-Related Companies to Drive Business” as part of the Auto Glass Week Educational Program. The presentation focused on five key audience segments” fleet operators, dealerships, collision repair facilities, insurance carriers and retail locations.
  • At the Driven Glass booth in the Auto Glass Week Expo, team leaders met with hundreds of independent glass shop owners, technicians, vendors and more.
  • Driven Glass was also featured at the Auto Glass Career Day, attended by hundreds of students and technicians. It shared the Driven Glass story and the career opportunities it offers as it disrupts the automotive glass industry through a focus on team culture, integrity, training and education.

“Participating in Auto Glass Week allowed us to share the incredible Driven Glass story,” said Shah. “We have provided incredible value to our Canadian retail, insurance, and commercial glass customers since 2019 and we’re leveraging that same operational expertise to drive value to our U.S. customers. This is both an exciting time for Driven Glass and for our team members, who can grow their careers alongside the growth of the business.”

Advertisement

Driven Glass differentiates itself in the automotive glass industry with its opportunities for employees who join the company through acquisitions to expand their career trajectory and potential.

“At Driven Glass, anyone who is knowledgeable and hardworking can succeed,” Shah said. “We’re excited that Driven Glass is creating new job opportunities for the thousands of people within the industry, and we’ve already promoted several employees from companies we acquired.”

Driven Glass serves B2C and B2B customers across 41 states across the U.S., with more than 160 locations and almost 700 mobile units with the latest addition of Auto Glass Fitters. As the second largest player in the auto glass space, Driven Glass is home to a portfolio of brands like Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now, All Star Glass, K&K Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Perfection Auto Glass and Auto Glass Fitters.

Advertisement

To learn more about opportunities with Driven Glass, visit drivenbrands.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds 12 Locations in California

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Consolidators: Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business