Driven Glass Shares Vision of Success at Auto Glass Week

Driven Glass, home to a portfolio of brands like Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now and All Star Glass, recently took the stage at Auto Glass Week to share its story about the rapid expansion of its auto glass services network through organic growth and acquisitions. Driven Glass also took home top honors, winning Auto Glass Repair and Replacement’s (AGRR) top retailer award.

Click Here to Read More

“Participating in Auto Glass Week allowed us to share the incredible Driven Glass story,” said Shah. “We have provided incredible value to our Canadian retail, insurance, and commercial glass customers since 2019 and we’re leveraging that same operational expertise to drive value to our U.S. customers. This is both an exciting time for Driven Glass and for our team members, who can grow their careers alongside the growth of the business.”

Driven Glass differentiates itself in the automotive glass industry with its opportunities for employees who join the company through acquisitions to expand their career trajectory and potential.

“At Driven Glass, anyone who is knowledgeable and hardworking can succeed,” Shah said. “We’re excited that Driven Glass is creating new job opportunities for the thousands of people within the industry, and we’ve already promoted several employees from companies we acquired.”

Driven Glass serves B2C and B2B customers across 41 states across the U.S., with more than 160 locations and almost 700 mobile units with the latest addition of Auto Glass Fitters. As the second largest player in the auto glass space, Driven Glass is home to a portfolio of brands like Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now, All Star Glass, K&K Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Perfection Auto Glass and Auto Glass Fitters.