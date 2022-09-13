Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Driven Brands announced they will be showcasing their portfolio of glass services by attending Auto Glass Week for the first time. The event will be held Sept. 14-16, 2022 in San Antonio.

“We have been growing the Driven Glass network in Canada since 2019, and now we are ready to scale in the U.S.,” said Mars Shah. “Driven Glass offers a dynamic, company-owned business model with retail locations and mobile services, all backed by Driven Brands. We look forward to sharing our story and having the chance to connect as part of the Driven Glass family at an industry event for the first time.”

Driven Glass serves B2C and B2B customers across 41 states across the U.S., with more than 160 locations and 700 mobile units. As the second largest player in the auto glass space, Driven Glass is home to iconic brands like Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now, All Star Glass, K&K Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Perfection Auto Glass and its newest addition, Auto Glass Fitters.

“While we already have a diverse customer set, we still have a tremendous opportunity to cross-sell auto glass replacement services within Driven Brands’ broader network, which includes more than 20 million customers,” said Shah. “There is incredible potential within our glass business, and we look forward to diving deeper into industry opportunities at this upcoming conference.”