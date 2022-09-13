 Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

on

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

on

Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho

on

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: CCC Wins 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for CCC Safekeep

Consolidators: Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Consolidators: NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

Sponsored Content: The Reviews Are In: AirPro’s AUGGIE Leads a Calibration Revolution 

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands announced they will be showcasing their portfolio of glass services by attending Auto Glass Week for the first time. The event will be held Sept. 14-16, 2022 in San Antonio.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Driven Glass presence at Auto Glass Week will include:

  • Mars Shah, president of Driven Glass, and Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now, will lead a discussion on Friday, Sept. 16 from 8-9 a.m. CST on “Working with Other Auto-Related Companies to Drive Business” as part of the Auto Glass Week Educational Program.
  • Driven Glass will exhibit in the Auto Glass Week Vendor Expo (booth no. 912 in the Exhibition Hall).
  • Driven Glass will share employment opportunities at Auto Glass Week Career Day on Friday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. CST.

“We have been growing the Driven Glass network in Canada since 2019, and now we are ready to scale in the U.S.,” said Mars Shah. “Driven Glass offers a dynamic, company-owned business model with retail locations and mobile services, all backed by Driven Brands. We look forward to sharing our story and having the chance to connect as part of the Driven Glass family at an industry event for the first time.”

Advertisement

Driven Glass serves B2C and B2B customers across 41 states across the U.S., with more than 160 locations and 700 mobile units. As the second largest player in the auto glass space, Driven Glass is home to iconic brands like Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now, All Star Glass, K&K Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Perfection Auto Glass and its newest addition, Auto Glass Fitters.

“While we already have a diverse customer set, we still have a tremendous opportunity to cross-sell auto glass replacement services within Driven Brands’ broader network, which includes more than 20 million customers,” said Shah. “There is incredible potential within our glass business, and we look forward to diving deeper into industry opportunities at this upcoming conference.”

Advertisement

To learn more about opportunities with Driven Glass, visit drivenbrands.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

Consolidators: Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business