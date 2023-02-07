 Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products

Dynabrade, Inc. announced it recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products, Inc.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dynabrade, Inc. announced it recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products, Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, N.Y. and Alpharetta, Ga.

Related Articles

“For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope of our vertical integration,” said Michael Buffamonti, president of Dynabrade. “This further elevates our value proposition of becoming the leader in surface solutions and innovative process improvements for industries around the world. With over 1,000 abrasive power tool configurations, and now an abrasive offering for most any application, Dynabrade is in the unique position to provide greater value to our manufacturing processes and to continue delivering unprecedented cost savings. Customers of both companies will benefit from the combined industrial tool and abrasive product lines.”

This is Dynabrade’s second acquisition in two years, having acquired high-tech production machine shop Manth Manufacturing in 2021.

For more information on Dynabrade, visit dynabrade.com.

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 30.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show Set for May 19-20, 2023

Following the huge success of the inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show last year, the associations hosting the show are doubling the size of the event for 2023.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NGK/NTK, Autel Create Diagnostic Webinar Series

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc., and Autel U.S. have again joined forces to create diagnostic webinar sessions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Ranked First Again in Collision by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Partners with Michael Lewis for IMSA Racing Series

ASE will sponsor International Motor Sports Association driver Michael Lewis for the 2023 season.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Hosts First Responders in Branson, Mo.

Crash Champions recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of an NABC F.R.E.E. event.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers