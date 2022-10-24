Dynabrade Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Click Here to Read More

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in creating an effective quality management system. The standard is based on quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus and a thorough, process-based approach to procedures with ongoing improvement.

Dynabrade’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#QSR-1915) was issued by Quality System Registrars, the first U.S.-accredited registrar of ISO certifications. Dynabrade’s certification is for providing quality abrasive power tools and process solutions in all industry markets that require material removal and surface finishing. Activities at Dynabrade’s corporate headquarters at 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, N.Y., are included in the scope of certification.