 Dynabrade Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
BodyShop Business

Dynabrade Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E

Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show
Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

What does a wheel alignment have to do with ADAS?

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

News

Dynabrade Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dynabrade, Inc. announced that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

Click Here to Read More
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in creating an effective quality management system. The standard is based on quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus and a thorough, process-based approach to procedures with ongoing improvement.

Dynabrade’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#QSR-1915) was issued by Quality System Registrars, the first U.S.-accredited registrar of ISO certifications. Dynabrade’s certification is for providing quality abrasive power tools and process solutions in all industry markets that require material removal and surface finishing. Activities at Dynabrade’s corporate headquarters at 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, N.Y., are included in the scope of certification.

“Dynabrade tools are designed, engineered and built right at our manufacturing headquarters in Western New York,” said Michael Buffamonti, president and CEO of Dynabrade. “Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is confirmation of our ongoing commitment to the high-quality standards our end users expect in every Dynabrade product.”

For more information on Dynabrade, visit 17.dynabrade.com.

