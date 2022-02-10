 EagleMMS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
EagleMMS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

Five States Unite to Host Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

Labor Rate, Tech Shortage Highlight Education at NORTHEAST
Associations

EagleMMS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

EagleMMS provides a suite of tools dedicated to managing and invoicing auto body materials.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that EagleMMS has joined the association as a corporate member.

EagleMMS was founded by two brothers, Yanni and Alex Koutmos, in 2020. Yanni is an eight-year veteran of the auto body industry, having spent one year as a certified appraiser on the insurance side and then seven years as a frame technician and body technician. Alex has been developing software systems for over a decade and has worked at companies such as Amazon, Zonar Systems and Telnyx.

The idea of EagleMMS came about during a conversation the brothers had about the difficulties in the auto body industry and how it lacked certain technical solutions. Specifically, Yanni and Alex sought to develop a lightweight, high-impact solution to address the reimbursement of rising materials costs.

By providing a suite of tools dedicated to managing and invoicing materials, EagleMMS has assisted business owners on their mission to provide excellent car care and customer service without sacrificing their bottom line.

Yanni and Alex learned about CIECA while developing system integrations with external collision estimating applications to streamline customers’ workflows.

“We joined CIECA in order to better integrate our systems with other software vendors to better serve our customers and make their workflows easier,” said Yanni.

Alex said they are excited to discuss ideas and solutions with other community members as they continue to serve the collision industry.

In order for disparate systems to effectively communicate with one another, the brothers said that it is important that there is a well-documented and consistent interface through which data is exchanged.

“A consistent data model that is shared across all the systems helps ensure that all systems share the same view of the data,” said Alex. “Without a consistent interface or data model, every integration becomes a unique endeavor with little to no code reusability.”

For more information on EagleMMS, click here.

