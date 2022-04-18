eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

eBay Motors announced the first-ever New York Auto Parts Show, designed to demonstrate how car enthusiasts can build, fix or maintain their dream car.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Actress Emelia Hartford and her 2007 Prius that she was inspired to up the horsepower and reincarnate with a new turbocharged Honda engine and 6-speed manual. In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of “Re-Concept cars,” assembled in partnership with some of the industry’s top builders and biggest stars. Over the course of several days, eBay Motors will prove the best “new” car on the road can start with one that already exists. While the floor of the New York Auto Show is filled with brand-new models and concept cars, these vehicles are often impossible for most people to access — let alone drive every day. So in a timely twist, eBay Motors is showcasing the clever ways enthusiasts are using parts and accessories to make and maintain their dream cars. The Re-Concept Cars exhibition celebrates innovative ideas and designs from top auto builders and DIY customizers, including actress Sydney Sweeney.

Advertisement

“Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I’ve done everything from rebuilding the transmission to wire brushing out rust,” said Sweeney. “It’s really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part — like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by — eBay Motors is always my first stop.” In recent years, both the average car age and average mileage have significantly increased, as new cars are harder to come by and consumers opt to stretch the life of their current vehicles. And since last summer, “project car” sales on eBay Motors have grown 158% — with more people taking on true fixer-uppers.

Advertisement