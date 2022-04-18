News: INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition
eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show
eBay Motors announced the first-ever New York Auto Parts Show, designed to demonstrate how car enthusiasts can build, fix or maintain their dream car.
In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of “Re-Concept cars,” assembled in partnership with some of the industry’s top builders and biggest stars. Over the course of several days, eBay Motors will prove the best “new” car on the road can start with one that already exists.
While the floor of the New York Auto Show is filled with brand-new models and concept cars, these vehicles are often impossible for most people to access — let alone drive every day. So in a timely twist, eBay Motors is showcasing the clever ways enthusiasts are using parts and accessories to make and maintain their dream cars. The Re-Concept Cars exhibition celebrates innovative ideas and designs from top auto builders and DIY customizers, including actress Sydney Sweeney.
“Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I’ve done everything from rebuilding the transmission to wire brushing out rust,” said Sweeney. “It’s really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part — like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by — eBay Motors is always my first stop.”
In recent years, both the average car age and average mileage have significantly increased, as new cars are harder to come by and consumers opt to stretch the life of their current vehicles. And since last summer, “project car” sales on eBay Motors have grown 158% — with more people taking on true fixer-uppers.
“Supply chain challenges are impacting everyone — professional mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, daily commuters — and that’s leading to some really innovative solutions,” said Ron Jaiven, general manager of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. “eBay Motors has long been the place for enthusiasts to discover hard-to-find parts and accessories needed to build, fix or maintain virtually any car. The New York Auto Parts Show is highlighting just how much is possible when it comes to giving an existing car a new life.”
Held at the iconic Classic Car Club of Manhattan, the show is part education and part inspiration. Attendees can explore in detail each of the “Re-Concept Cars,” speak with the builders themselves, and learn more about how the right part can be a game-changer when it comes to starting — or finishing — a project. Those not in NYC can access behind-the-scenes content and DIY tips on @eBayMotors and at eBay.com/autopartsshow.