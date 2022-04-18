 eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

on

INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

on

Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Illinois Mother
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

Trending Now

News: INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

News: Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

News: eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Illinois Mother

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

eBay Motors announced the first-ever New York Auto Parts Show, designed to demonstrate how car enthusiasts can build, fix or maintain their dream car.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Actress Emelia Hartford and her 2007 Prius that she was inspired to up the horsepower and reincarnate with a new turbocharged Honda engine and 6-speed manual.

In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of “Re-Concept cars,” assembled in partnership with some of the industry’s top builders and biggest stars. Over the course of several days, eBay Motors will prove the best “new” car on the road can start with one that already exists.

While the floor of the New York Auto Show is filled with brand-new models and concept cars, these vehicles are often impossible for most people to access — let alone drive every day. So in a timely twist, eBay Motors is showcasing the clever ways enthusiasts are using parts and accessories to make and maintain their dream cars. The Re-Concept Cars exhibition celebrates innovative ideas and designs from top auto builders and DIY customizers, including actress Sydney Sweeney.

Advertisement

“Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I’ve done everything from rebuilding the transmission to wire brushing out rust,” said Sweeney. “It’s really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part — like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by — eBay Motors is always my first stop.”

In recent years, both the average car age and average mileage have significantly increased, as new cars are harder to come by and consumers opt to stretch the life of their current vehicles. And since last summer, “project car” sales on eBay Motors have grown 158% — with more people taking on true fixer-uppers.

Advertisement

“Supply chain challenges are impacting everyone — professional mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, daily commuters — and that’s leading to some really innovative solutions,” said Ron Jaiven, general manager of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. “eBay Motors has long been the place for enthusiasts to discover hard-to-find parts and accessories needed to build, fix or maintain virtually any car. The New York Auto Parts Show is highlighting just how much is possible when it comes to giving an existing car a new life.”

Held at the iconic Classic Car Club of Manhattan, the show is part education and part inspiration. Attendees can explore in detail each of the “Re-Concept Cars,” speak with the builders themselves, and learn more about how the right part can be a game-changer when it comes to starting — or finishing — a project. Those not in NYC can access behind-the-scenes content and DIY tips on @eBayMotors and at eBay.com/autopartsshow.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Wake Tech Opens Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence

News: NABC Gifts Vehicles to Two Oklahoma City Veterans

News: NORTHEAST Panel Tackles How to Collect What You’re Worth

News: Penske Truck Leasing Dedicates Classroom at WyoTech

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business