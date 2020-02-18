Education Sessions to Take Center Stage at HD Repair Forum

Educational sessions featuring business management, leadership and technical information will be taking center stage at the HD Repair Forum March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Companies supporting education like 3M, Bendix, Chief, Diesel Laptops, Enterprise, GFS, I-CAR and many others highlight the afternoon agenda at the only event solely dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

The HD Repair Forum’s education program is geared towards providing executives, owners, managers and leaders of companies within the industry with actionable information that can be used in their respective businesses.

“The combination of high-level technical, leadership and business management information immediately pays dividends in my shop,” said Rodney Rowland of Lakeside Trucks, an HD Repair Forum Advisory board member. “The knowledge I have gained and will gain at this year’s event allows me to better prepare my business for the future.”

All stakeholders, including insurers, independent appraisers, collision repairers, shop owners, OEMs, information providers and others are encouraged to attend these sessions. Each session is designed to be short and impactful, with most classes being 60 minutes in length and a few being 90 minutes.

“Aside from networking, one of the most valuable aspects of this event is the knowledge gained,” said Ed Rietman of K&R Truck Sales, an HD Repair Forum Advisory board member. “The event provides a diverse set of classes that can be applied to personal growth or business improvement. Employee development and management is always top of mind, and this years’ program will not disappoint.”