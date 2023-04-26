Eight New Bipartisan Co-Sponsors Sign On to Support REPAIR Act

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906), which supporters say will ensure choice, fairness and safety in the vehicle repair market.

In addition to original sponsor Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL) and co-sponsors Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members have signed on in support of the REPAIR Act: Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA); Glenn Thompson (R-PA); Brittany Pettersen (D-CO); Tim Walberg (R-MI); Ro Khanna (D-CA); Carlos Gimenez (R-FL); Ann Kuster (D-NH); and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

New co-sponsor Rep. Gimenez said the REPAIR Act’s public safety provisions are critical to his support.

“As a career first responder, protecting the American people and our public safety has been one of my top priorities in Congress,” said Gimenez. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in co-sponsoring the bipartisan REPAIR Act, which ensures that car owners have access to their vehicle’s data and can make informed, cost-saving decisions on where to take their car for repairs.”

Specifically, the REPAIR Act will:

Preserve consumer access to high quality and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring that vehicle owners and their repairers of choice have access to necessary repair and maintenance tools and data as vehicles continue to become more advanced

Ensure cybersecurity by allowing vehicle manufacturers to secure vehicle-generated data and requiring the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop standards for how vehicle generated data necessary for repair can be accessed securely

Provide transparency for consumers by requiring vehicle owners be informed that they can choose where and how to get their vehicle repaired

Create a stakeholder advisory committee and providing them with the statutory authority to provide recommendations to the FTC on how to address emerging barriers to vehicle repair and maintenance

Provide ongoing enforcement by establishing a process for consumers and independent repair facilities to file complaints with the FTC regarding alleged violations of the requirements in the bill and a requirement that the FTC act within five months of a claim

For more information, visit repairact.com.