AirPro Diagnostics
Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1
Why it’s important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses why it’s important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.