Electronic Claims Services Renews Corporate Membership to CIECA

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Electronic Claims Services (ECS) has renewed its commitment to the organization. The company was established in 1993 by industry professionals with the goal of assisting insurers and service providers in meeting growing digitalization demands. This includes providing automated solutions and multi-use platforms such as ClaimsOffice.com.

“We have a long history in the property and casualty and collision repair and glass industries and have been familiar with CIECA’s efforts to encourage industry standards,” said Brett Mulvihill, president of ECS. “We joined CIECA as we support open commerce and believe industry standards are an effective mechanism to promote innovation.”

Mulvihill said the company has many longstanding relationships with Pacific Northwest companies as well as other clients throughout the U.S. and is committed to supporting these customers with first-class service and support.

“Standards simplify the integration process and improve the efficiency of the interactions with our insurance clients, collision and glass repair, and the various service providers we work with while facilitating the insurance claim process,” said Mulvihill.