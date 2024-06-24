Electronic Specialties Introduces New ELS200 Pro Auto Test Lead Kit

Electronic Specialties has introduced a new product, the ELS200 Pro Auto Test Lead Kit, which includes a full range of accessory test leads designed for automotive, heavy-duty and marine electrical troubleshooting.

This kit features quality, extra sharp test leads with an extended length of 64 inches. Each accessory test probe connects with the main test lead via straight banana plugs.

This new kit includes four back probes/wire piercers, large crocodile clips, heavy-duty cable/insulation piercing clips, a set of extra sharp test probes and a quad fold storage pouch.

Of particular interest are the four back probes, which can double as wire piercers using the included adapter heads. These are used to back probe intact electrical connectors or tap smaller gauge wires for live readings.

The included crocodile clips open wide enough to clip onto battery posts for ground connections. The cable/insulation piercers can be used to tap live readings on larger gauge wires. Everything stores in the included quad fold pouch.

These new test leads fit almost all digital multimeters and can be used with handheld scopes too. Applications include automotive, heavy-duty, industrial, HVAC, electrical, marine and more.

