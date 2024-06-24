 Electronic Specialties Introduces New ELS200 Pro Auto Test Lead Kit

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Electronic Specialties Introduces New ELS200 Pro Auto Test Lead Kit

The kit includes a full range of accessory test leads designed for automotive, heavy-duty and marine electrical troubleshooting. 

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Electronic Specialties has introduced a new product, the ELS200 Pro Auto Test Lead Kit, which includes a full range of accessory test leads designed for automotive, heavy-duty and marine electrical troubleshooting. 

Related Articles

This kit features quality, extra sharp test leads with an extended length of 64 inches. Each accessory test probe connects with the main test lead via straight banana plugs.

This new kit includes four back probes/wire piercers, large crocodile clips, heavy-duty cable/insulation piercing clips, a set of extra sharp test probes and a quad fold storage pouch. 

Of particular interest are the four back probes, which can double as wire piercers using the included adapter heads.  These are used to back probe intact electrical connectors or tap smaller gauge wires for live readings. 

The included crocodile clips open wide enough to clip onto battery posts for ground connections. The cable/insulation piercers can be used to tap live readings on larger gauge wires. Everything stores in the included quad fold pouch.

These new test leads fit almost all digital multimeters and can be used with handheld scopes too. Applications include automotive, heavy-duty, industrial, HVAC, electrical, marine and more.

For more information, call (800) 227-1603.   

You May Also Like

Products

Kaeser Enhances Compressed Air System Management

The new Kaeser Measurement Technology is a comprehensive suite of intelligent sensors designed to deliver real-time insights and optimize compressed air system performance.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Kaeser Compressors has launched the new Kaeser Measurement Technology (KMT), a comprehensive suite of intelligent sensors designed to deliver real-time insights and optimize compressed air system performance.

"In today's data-driven manufacturing landscape, effective compressed air system monitoring is critical for maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs,” said Timothy Hitzges, system integrator at Kaeser Compressors. “The KMT empowers our customers to gain a deeper understanding of their compressed air operations, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that optimize performance and reduce energy consumption.”

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Dent Fix Introduces Razor Scraper Set for Windshield Removal

The DF-608 Razor Scraper Set’s narrow blades fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

By Jason Stahl
SRP Products Launches Velocity Contaminant Removal System

Velocity CR-007 is a three-part contaminant removal system for windshield installation.

By Jason Stahl
Mayhew Expands Dominator Pro Pry Bar Line

Mayhew Tools has added two new orange- and green-handled pry bars to their longstanding Dominator Pro Pry Bar product line.

By Jason Stahl
KBS Bed Liner Protects Truck Beds and Body Panels

KBS Bed Liner protects truck beds, body panels and under the vehicle with a tough, flexible and scratch-resistant polyurethane coating.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Snap-on Wraps Up National Welding Month with Hot Products 

Snap-on is notching up both gear and tools with a high-powered heat gun, MIG welder and protective jacket designed with welding professionals in mind.

By Jason Stahl
Kaeser Announces Expansion of KAirFree Program

Kaeser Compressors’ KAirFree service has been expanded to include 30-, 50- and 100-hp options with guaranteed compressed air for a fixed monthly fee.

By Jason Stahl
Dent Fix Introduces Cold Adhesive Glue Pad Set

The kit is a great way for collision repairers to quickly and safely move large areas of metal efficiently when paired with a separately sourced slide hammer.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Takes the Heat Off Upgrading A/C Service Lines

Snap-on helps shops take the heat off upgrading and adding A/C service with products ranging from recyclers to leak detectors and enhanced protective equipment.

By Jason Stahl