Elite Body Shop Academy Launches ‘Operations Monthly Live’ for Collision Repair Industry

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Dave Luehr, collision repair industry expert and founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions, has announced the release of the latest training from the Elite Body Shop Academy: elitebodyshopsolutions.com/academy. The course, Operations Monthly LIVE, is specifically designed to help collision repairers receive interactive monthly training and support to reach their operational goals.

Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Academy was created in 2018 to provide collision shop personnel with modern operational, leadership and general body shop education in an easy-to-access online video format. People can sign up for free at the academy to access their own private content accounts.

“My observations lately indicate that body shop leadership and their teams work way too hard for the results they are getting,” said Luehr. “Shops that will thrive in the future desperately need a better approach. My purpose in launching Operations Monthly LIVE is to share these much-needed operational secrets with our industry.”

Luehr is offering the first LIVECAST for free on Jan. 8, 2019 at 10 am CST. During this one-hour training, he will share a simple system of operational goal setting and execution that will help body shop executives proactively regain control and find operational success like never before.

To attend this LIVECAST, visit elitebodyshopsolutions.com/academy and signup for Operations Monthly LIVE.

