Elite Body Shop Solutions Announces New Webinar on Certification

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced the next installment of the FREE Elite Webinar Series. “Leveraging the Certified Repair Provider Model” will feature Scott Biggs, assured performance network CEO and chairman of the board, on Thursday, March 28, at 1 p.m. Central. To register, click here. Those who are unable to attend the live event can watch the recorded webinar by joining the Elite Body Shop Academy for free here.

Attendees will learn how to leverage special business tools, new processes and strategies critical to operating as a certified repairer and capitalizing on certification and the changing marketplace:

 Cover Your Act ‐ The Ultimate Repair Documentation and Quality Assurance System

 More Sales ‐ More Smiles ‐ Marketing Your Certification & Own the Customer for Life

 Maximizing Profits, Minimizing Chaos ‐ Create a Turnkey Business with Exceptional Profits

 Engineer Your Success with Business Improvement Planning and Own Your Future

Scott Biggs founded Assured Performance Network in 2004. He has led the collision repair industry for 35 years, beginning in 1984 as general manager of the industry’s leading computer management company. Following the sale of the computer company, Biggs launched BodyShop Video Magazine and Collision Concepts (Audio). Circulation of those publications reached over 7,500 body shops across North America and around the world. Biggs went on to expand and deliver over 850,000 hours of management education to industry professionals in over 6,500 shops during the 1990’s through his company, Business Development Group (BDG).

“The content Scott will share during this webinar is literally some of the most relevant information to the future of collision repair,” said Dave Luehr, owner of Elite Body Shop Solutions. “This information is crucial for shop leaders to learn in order to remain successful in the collision repair industry. I am expecting a great turnout of North America’s best operators for this event.”

Every month, Elite highlights a topic to keep collision repairers and those that serve them abreast of the latest information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment. With presentations from a variety of industry experts, attendees discover new ways to become more successful and expand their horizons.