Elite Body Shop Solutions Announces Tech Shortage Webinar

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced the next installment in the free Elite Webinar Series.

“Talent Shortage! What Can Be Done?” will feature Dave Luehr, along with Erick Bickett, of Fix Auto USA and the Collision Career Institute, and Amber Ritter, COO of Collision Career Institute, on Tuesday, August 27, at 1 p.m. Central.

Available talent has been in decline for decades in the collision repair industry but is now at a crisis level. Luehr, has recently taken on a chairman position with the Collision Industry Conference’s Talent Pool Committee to address the problem. During August’s Free Elite Webinar, Dave is teaming up with Bickett and Ritter to share what they have learned about the talent shortage and what shops can do about it.

“It’s time we all do our part to correct this problem,” said Luehr, “but I feel like much of the industry doesn’t know exactly how to correct it. Erick, Amber and I plan on shedding some incredibly valuable light on what is keeping people away from the collision industry and what collision repairers can do to be a part of the solution.”

Luehr, Bickett and Ritter will be discussing topics such as:

What is causing the shortage?

What are the barriers to solving it?

What the industry can do to make itself an attractive trade.

What shops can do to attract more talent.

Working with schools.

Apprenticeship programs.

Much more!

To register for the webinar, click here.

Every month, the Elite Academy highlights a topic to keep collision repairers and those that serve them well informed with relevant information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment. The webinars feature a wide range of top industry leaders in an interactive and often entertaining format.

Those who are unable to attend the live event can watch the recorded webinar by joining the Elite Body Shop Academy for free at http://www.elitebodyshopsolutions.com/academy.