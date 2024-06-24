 Empire Auto Parts Expands in Texas

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Empire Auto Parts Expands in Texas

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens 42nd facility with new hub in South Texas.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Empire Auto Parts, a leading distributor of aftermarket automotive parts, has announced the opening of its newest distribution center in Houston, Texas. This marks Empire Auto Parts’ second successful site launch in Texas within two months and its 42nd company location in the U.S.

Related Articles

The new distribution center, spanning 185,000 square feet, significantly enhances Empire Auto Parts’ capacity to serve the needs of the automotive repair industry in the Texas market. Combined with existing facilities, the company now boasts over 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to efficient logistics and customer service excellence.

Empire Auto Parts specializes in supplying premium aftermarket parts to the nation’s leading collision repair facilities, dealerships, mechanical repair shops and more. With a reputation for reliability and quality, Empire Auto Parts aims to meet the increasing demand for top-tier automotive components in the Texas market.

“We are excited to build on the success of our recent launch in Dallas just seven weeks ago,” said Travis Reese,
general manager of Empire Auto Parts’ Houston operation. “The opening of our Houston distribution center underscores our dedication to providing repair professionals across Texas with expanded product choices and
superior service.”

Looking ahead, Empire Auto Parts plans to further expand its footprint in Texas by opening additional satellite
locations before the end of the year. These strategic expansions are part of the company’s broader strategy to
enhance accessibility and support for its growing customer base.

Collision repair shops can contact Empire in Houston by calling (800) 946-4588. They can order and return parts
online at empireautoparts.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Pro Body Shop and Frame Works in Thomasville, Ga. 

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Pro Body Shop and Frame Works, a high-quality collision repair center located in Thomasville, Ga. 

“This is yet another proud step forward for Crash Champions across the state of Georgia,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The longstanding reputation for quality and service earned by the Pro Body Shop and Frame Works team is impressive. We are certainly thrilled to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Thomasville community.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Matthew’s Auto Supplies Invites AASP/NJ Members to Free Training Event

AASP/NJ President Ken Miller Benjamin Stephens will present “Negotiation Tactics for Today’s Collision Repair Environment” and “Documentation for Stronger Negotiations.”

By Jason Stahl
ASE President Addresses Industry on Accreditation Process

Dave Johnson emphasizes that automotive program accreditation ensures that students are taught the important skills that employers are looking for when hiring entry-level automotive service professionals.

By Jason Stahl
California Governor Passes on Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project

Senate Bill 301 aimed at incentivizing the conversion of gas and diesel-powered cars into zero-emission vehicles was vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

By Jason Stahl
Industry Support for SEMA Show Reaches Five-Year High in 2024 

More than 2,400 brands will exhibit at the 2024 SEMA Show, including hundreds of new companies revealing their products and services. 

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Participate in the CREF Denver Golf Ball Drop

Buy a golf ball in the golf ball drop at CREF’s fundraiser July 9 in Denver and you could win $7,500!

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Atlanta Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished 2019 Jeep Compass to U.S. Army veteran Nikkitris Jones.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Yorkville Father-Son Business Celebrates 30 Years

Founder Dean Fisher passed ownership to son Justin nearly a decade ago.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Expands Again in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Va.

By Jason Stahl