Empire Auto Parts Expands in Texas

Empire Auto Parts, a leading distributor of aftermarket automotive parts, has announced the opening of its newest distribution center in Houston, Texas. This marks Empire Auto Parts’ second successful site launch in Texas within two months and its 42nd company location in the U.S.

The new distribution center, spanning 185,000 square feet, significantly enhances Empire Auto Parts’ capacity to serve the needs of the automotive repair industry in the Texas market. Combined with existing facilities, the company now boasts over 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to efficient logistics and customer service excellence.

Empire Auto Parts specializes in supplying premium aftermarket parts to the nation’s leading collision repair facilities, dealerships, mechanical repair shops and more. With a reputation for reliability and quality, Empire Auto Parts aims to meet the increasing demand for top-tier automotive components in the Texas market.

“We are excited to build on the success of our recent launch in Dallas just seven weeks ago,” said Travis Reese,

general manager of Empire Auto Parts’ Houston operation. “The opening of our Houston distribution center underscores our dedication to providing repair professionals across Texas with expanded product choices and

superior service.”

Looking ahead, Empire Auto Parts plans to further expand its footprint in Texas by opening additional satellite

locations before the end of the year. These strategic expansions are part of the company’s broader strategy to

enhance accessibility and support for its growing customer base.

Collision repair shops can contact Empire in Houston by calling (800) 946-4588. They can order and return parts

online at empireautoparts.com.