Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has recognized Enterprise for their continued support of the 2022 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the digital delivery of the RDE program which will be released following the SEMA Show.

“The rapid pace of vehicle innovation and connectivity is adding demands on technicians to have expertise in technology and engineering, in addition to vehicle repair,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of the Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise. “As an industry leader, Enterprise is committed to supporting solutions to address the evolving field of collision repair. This includes our foundational investment in the Collision Engineering Program — now active at five schools across the country — as well as our continued support of the SCRS Repairer Driven Education series. It’s an honor to work alongside industry partners like SCRS as we pursue our shared goal of enhancing the future of collision repair.”

Added SCRS Chairman Bruce Halcro, “Enterprise has been a longtime sponsor and contributor to SCRS’ education initiatives. This platform for learning is made possible because of the shared alignment and the businesses we collectively serve benefit as a result.” The Collision Engineering Program will be featured twice during the education series at the 2022 SEMA Show. On Wednesday from 11-11:30 a.m., John Helterbrand, national program director at Collision Engineering, will take the SEMA Collision Repair Stage (Upper South Hall, booth no. 32145). He will be joined by Amber Alley, general manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender, Greg Grieve, technician at Nylund’s Collision and graduate of Ranken Technical College, and Laura Lozano, professor of Collision Repair Technology and Automotive Department co-chair at Contra Costa College in California. The group will specifically discuss the development of the growing Collision Engineering Program and unique elements of the program design that have proven effective.

Helterbrand will also serve as a panelist in the OEM Collison Repair Technology Summit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 3. Tackling the Technician Crisis Together will be led by Eliza Johnson of Ducker Carlisle, and the session will explore data compiled by the global market research firm that delves into the technician crisis — as well as solutions — in partnership with automakers to bolster the technician pool. The presentation will elaborate on the severity of the technician crisis in the automotive landscape and how it is expected to evolve over the coming years, while considering technology advancements and demographic expectations.

