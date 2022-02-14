Enterprise Holdings Foundation Supports Five Schools’ Programs Through CREF

Click Here to Read More

The Enterprise Holdings Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands. Employees within the Enterprise Holdings global network are encouraged to submit grant applications, and Enterprise supports initiatives, like those funded by CREF, that are important to its industry partners.

“As an industry leader and partner to many throughout the collision, insurance and automotive industries, Enterprise has a responsibility to invest in the future of automotive repair,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise. “That’s why we’re pleased to support CREF’s Benchmark Grants, which are designed to help underfunded collision education programs elevate the caliber of training offered to ensure graduates are prepared to successfully begin their careers in the industry.”

As evidence of this commitment, last year Enterprise announced the launch of the Collision Engineering Pilot Program with foundational support provided by the Enterprise Holdings Foundation. The program — designed to attract and develop entry-level talent to fill essential roles within the collision repair industry and enhance retention and advancement among collision repair technicians — is piloting at four technical schools across the country.