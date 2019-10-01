Enterprise Introduces Entegral Technology Solution

Enterprise Holdings announced it has launched Entegral, formerly known as ARMS Business Solutions (ABS), an integrated software solution that streamlines the post-accident process to assist service providers working to get customers back into a vehicle. The technology platform enables communication and collaboration between tens of thousands of collision repair shops, insurance providers and other industry professionals around the world.

“The insurance claims process is complex, and with Entegral, our goal is to connect everyone involved so they can work quickly and efficiently to make things easier for customers,” said Joe Rector, assistant vice president for Entegral. “Our customers will continue to receive the same great services they are accustomed to with no interruption. The new name captures the spirit of the technology – combining the strength of Enterprise, the integral role we play in the industry, and the integrity we strive to bring to every customer and partner interaction.”

Owned by Enterprise Holdings, the Entegral platform complements the value of Enterprise’s ARMS software. Introduced in 1999, ARMS connects insurance providers, collision repair shops and dealership partners so they can efficiently and effectively manage rental programs from their desktops. The Entegral system helps manage the claims process beyond car rental and, when paired with ARMS, is a business-to-business solution that enhances the customer experience from the moment after an accident to the completion of the claim.

The Entegral platform is used by more than 50 insurance providers, car manufacturers and collision network sponsors in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and Puerto Rico, including most of the top 25 insurance companies.

With profiles on more than 20,000 body shops, Entegral is an industry-leading source of profile body shop data and insights. And as more technology is integrated in cars, the Entegral platform is a trusted source of repair provider capability.

“Entegral is a solutions-based platform,” said Dan Wessel, vice president for Entegral. “We remain steadfast in our longtime commitment of safeguarding the privacy of collision repair data, while also supporting open access to data, benefiting all parties involved.”

In addition, Enterprise Holdings has made an investment in Entegral and relies on the platform to support its fleet of more than 2 million vehicles, using its software in practical application every day on the largest fleet in the world.

For more information about Entegral, visit www.entegral.com.