Enterprise Named Platinum Sponsor of WIN

Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that Enterprise, a founding sponsor of WIN since its inception, is now a platinum sponsor, boasting 11 employees who are WIN members supporting various WIN committees. Enterprise’s sponsorship helps WIN’s mission to promote and mentor women in this industry and bring awareness that they are vital contributors to the workforce.

As a platinum sponsor, Enterprise supports many WIN initiatives, including scholarships, mentoring programs, regional events and the annual educational conference, where hundreds of collision repair, insurance, technology and other industry professionals connect and develop their professional skill sets.

The Enterprise sponsorship also supports WIN’s Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which recognizes women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. Honorees hold positions in every facet of the industry: shop owners, painters, body technicians, managers, wholesalers, lobbyists, suppliers, insurance adjusters, consultants, educators, editors and writers, and industry association directors. In fact, Mary Mahoney, vice president of Insurance Replacement for Enterprise, was recognized with the MIW award in 2018 for her work in the industry.

Jenny Anderson, director of sales for Entegral, an integrated software solution powered by Enterprise, has been on the WIN board for five years and has been a member of the WIN executive committee for four years. She was first introduced to the organization through an industry mentor. She started to research WIN and immediately went all in. Anderson is thankful for the connections she has made, the experiences she has had with the organization and the ability to have a small impact on females in the industry.

“As females, I think we often just take things on. It’s that ‘whatever it takes’ mentality,” said Anderson. “We do it because we want the industry to advance to a place where we don’t even have to recognize gender. WIN supports us in that mission of achieving equality and representation throughout the industry.”

Enterprise has a long history of prioritizing diversity and supporting women. With locations in thousands of communities throughout the world, Enterprise makes it a point to hire locally and ensure its workforce represents the diversity of the communities in which it does business.

Additionally, the company’s supplier diversity policy is intended to help facilitate an increase in the number of minority-owned, women-owned and other socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses that work to supply goods and services for the company.

Chrissy Taylor, president and CEO of Enterprise Holdings, is a member of the third generation of the Taylor family, which owns Enterprise Holdings, and is also the company’s second female CEO. Taylor serves on the corporate board of Enterprise Holdings and is one of the highest-ranking women in the global travel industry and one of the top female CEOs across all industries.

Taylor recently opened up about initiatives the company is employing to continue the culture of diversity it has created so far and the work that is still ahead.

“We’ve launched a new global program, “My purpose. My time,” that will provide our employees with paid time off so they can personally volunteer and serve local community causes that are most important to them,” said Taylor. “We’re also enhancing our ‘Open Minds, Open Doors’ diversity and inclusion curriculum that is incorporated into every step of career development at Enterprise Holdings. We’re creating more focus on topics impacting our colleagues, and more tangible solutions and training on how best to address critical conversations, inclusive leadership and unconscious bias.”

Enterprise was listed in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2020 – a testament to the work the company is doing to expand its diversity and ensure a workforce that reflects the communities where it operates. And for 13 consecutive years, former CEO Pam Nicholson placed on Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Business.

With the support of both management and their peers, women at Enterprise are encouraged to pursue new opportunities and rise to new levels in their career. Enterprise is thrilled to support WIN in the organizations’ shared mission of promoting female leadership and representation throughout the industry.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.