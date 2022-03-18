 Equalizer Announces New International Location in The Netherlands
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

Equalizer Announces New International Location in The Netherlands

News

Equalizer Announces New International Location in The Netherlands

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Equalizer Industries, Inc., a manufacturer and provider of auto glass tools, announced they have expanded their commitment in being the leading source for auto glass tools around the world by adding an international location in Almelo, Netherlands. The location is officially open for business as of February 2022 and will offer Equalizer’s European customers support, sales and demonstrations of their complete product line.

Shauna Davis, global sales director of Equalizer, expressed enthusiasm about their new location, stating that this has been in the company’s pipeline for the past few years and is thrilled to see it come to fruition in The Netherlands.

“This international location, along with Equalizer representatives in Europe, will benefit Equalizer’s effort in expanding in Europe with the help of our authorized distributors,” said Davis. “We will have a dedicated repair center, sales support, international trade show representation and warehousing capabilities to fulfill customer requests faster and, in most cases, in the same time zone.”

