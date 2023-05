Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of "Body Bangin'," the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Steve Olson of Louisville Collision Center in Louisville, Ky., on the secret sauce that allowed his shop to increase their net profit by 65% in 2022 and gear up to blow the top off in 2023.