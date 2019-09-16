Body Shop Business
News/Equalizer
ago

Equalizer Partners with Arsenal Subscription Box Service

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Women's Industry Network Supports 'Headbands of Hope'

Georgia Collision Industry Association to Hold 23rd Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

Collision Works Acquires DeShields Truck Services Inc.

BASF Now Accepting Submissions for 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award

Equalizer Partners with Arsenal Subscription Box Service

New Hampshire Governor Vetoes OEM Repair Procedure Legislation

The Benefits of Having an Ongoing Business Plan

California DOI Prevails in Longstanding Court Battle Against Mercury Insurance

Hire for Attitude, Not Skills

DeVilbiss Introduces DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun

Equalizer, a manufacturer of auto glass removal and replacement products, announced that it has partnered with Arsenal, a new quarterly subscription box service that features a wide array of auto glass-related products from Equalizer.

The Arsenal Box is available now and includes unique, theme-based gifts and products. In addition to popular auto glass tools, repairers will receive gifts related to the theme for the quarter. The Launch Box by Arsenal is the “Green Edition,” which features several golf-related products such as a golf ball pint glass and a Chilly Pad cooling towel. As for auto glass tools, Equalizer selected a few Rearview Mirror tools to be included.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal to get some of our best-selling products into the hands of customers in a new and exciting way,” said Shauna Davis, global sales director of Equalizer. “We love the different items that come in the Arsenal Box and we are excited to give Arsenal subscribers a firsthand look at new product samples and information on products that will be coming to market soon.

“Equalizer prides itself not only on our quality products and services but we also bring the fun to the auto glass world and know that every subscriber is going to love being an Arsenal member.”

The Arsenal Box is just $100 per quarter, and each box will be valued over $250 and carry up to 10 products. Subscribers will get the latest box, have an option to buy past boxes, and when the next quarter comes, a new custom Arsenal Box will ship automatically.

For more information and to subscribe, visit www.thearsenalbox.com.

Show Full Article