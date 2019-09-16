Equalizer Partners with Arsenal Subscription Box Service

Equalizer, a manufacturer of auto glass removal and replacement products, announced that it has partnered with Arsenal, a new quarterly subscription box service that features a wide array of auto glass-related products from Equalizer.

The Arsenal Box is available now and includes unique, theme-based gifts and products. In addition to popular auto glass tools, repairers will receive gifts related to the theme for the quarter. The Launch Box by Arsenal is the “Green Edition,” which features several golf-related products such as a golf ball pint glass and a Chilly Pad cooling towel. As for auto glass tools, Equalizer selected a few Rearview Mirror tools to be included.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal to get some of our best-selling products into the hands of customers in a new and exciting way,” said Shauna Davis, global sales director of Equalizer. “We love the different items that come in the Arsenal Box and we are excited to give Arsenal subscribers a firsthand look at new product samples and information on products that will be coming to market soon.

“Equalizer prides itself not only on our quality products and services but we also bring the fun to the auto glass world and know that every subscriber is going to love being an Arsenal member.”

The Arsenal Box is just $100 per quarter, and each box will be valued over $250 and carry up to 10 products. Subscribers will get the latest box, have an option to buy past boxes, and when the next quarter comes, a new custom Arsenal Box will ship automatically.

For more information and to subscribe, visit www.thearsenalbox.com.

