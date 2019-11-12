Equalizer to Give Back this Holiday Season

Equalizer announced that they will be launching their Tools for Techs program this holiday season to present a gift of a little extra Christmas cheer to a tech. In addition, they will be making a donation to Toys for Tots.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, Equalizer will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the products included in their Glass Removal Kit (GRK551) to the Toys for Tots Austin, Texas organization.

In addition to Toys for Tots, Equalizer will be launching a new Tools for Techs program. Equalizer knows that some people go through tough times during the holiday season. Whether it’s illness, loss of a job or another challenge, there are good people in a community who are just down on their luck. That is why Equalizer would like collision repairers to nominate a deserving installer to receive a Glass Removal Kit with their choice of removal tool such as an Equalizer Ambush, BlackHawk, Viper or Raptor.

To nominate an honorable tech who is deserving of a special start to the new year, fill out a form at equalizer.com. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 13.