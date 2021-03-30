VehicleOwnersGuide.com, a provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the property and casualty claims and collision repair industries, has announced that EstimateScrubber.com now includes an estimating decision support system (EDS) to help estimators write more consistent estimates.

The crux of the estimating decision support system is the ability to review an estimate (for a specific make/model) against all other estimates written by that repair facility or received from a third party such as an insurer or appraisal company. At their fingertips, an estimator can see all vehicles repaired in the facility; the estimating platform they were written in; the profiles they were reviewed against; the total number of lines/non-included items; total non-included prices/hours; as well as the non-included items added to each estimate. Estimators can also review the actual printed estimates against each other, giving them total visibility of past repairs done in their repair facilities.

“Our new Estimating Decision Support system coupled with our estimator consistency reporting gives estimators, managers and owners the information they need at their fingertips to better create estimates and manage the estimating process,” said Steven Siessman, president of VehicleOwnersGuide.com.

The EDS helps estimators at the point of writing estimates by providing supporting analytics and data related to the vehicle being repaired. The estimator consistency analysis helps managers and owners evaluate and manage their estimating process by reviewing the writing consistency between estimators.

The Estimating Decision Support system is provided at no additional charge to subscribers.

For more information, visit EstimateScrubber.com.